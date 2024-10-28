When you need to connect a device to the internet in a pinch, allow it to access the data on your mobile device through a mobile hotspot. There are many examples of hotspots, including Wi-Fi, which comes through a router connected to an internet service provider. In the case of a mobile hotspot, you can connect through mobile data, USB, or Bluetooth from several devices, including your Android. Here's how to do it if you're a T-Mobile customer.

Get to know T-Mobile's hotspot specifics

T-Mobile's mobile hotspot capability, called Smartphone Mobile HotSpot (SMHS), tethering, or Wi-Fi Sharing, allows you to share your data with up to 10 devices. According to T-Mobile's website, users who activate their hotspot can make and get calls and texts. T-Mobile's postpaid and prepaid mobile plans have an allocated amount of high-speed data that you can use for a hotspot. When this is used up, the speed of the mobile hotspot is reduced until the next billing cycle for applicable plans.

How to configure your mobile hotspot

You'll access a T-Mobile data plan on a cellphone that's Wi-Fi-capable. T-Mobile's hotspot only works in areas with 5G and 4G LTE coverage. When you turn on this feature, you might notice lower speeds during congestion because of prioritization.

Connecting through iOS

Open Settings. Select Personal Hotspot. Tap the Allow Others to Join toggle. Close The name of your hotspot is available under the To Connect Using Wi-Fi section. The password is in the Wi-Fi Password section. Customize the password by tapping the Wi-Fi Password section and changing it to one of your choice. Close The network appears for users under their device's Wi-Fi section.

Connecting through Android

Open Settings. Select Connections. Tap Mobile Hotspot and Tethering. Select Mobile Hotspot. Toggle the switch to turn it on. The name of your hotspot and associated password are available at the bottom of your device's screen. Change the default settings to rename the hotspot and change your password. The device that wants to connect to your mobile hotspot can do so by connecting to your network.

Connecting to a hotspot with a USB

If the hotspot connection doesn't work through Wi-Fi, connect through USB to use the mobile data on your phone. This step requires a USB cable that can connect to your phone and the device you want to give internet access.

Connecting your Android device

Use a USB to connect your phone with the device you want to share data. On your Android device, swipe down from the top of the screen. Hold down Hotspot. Click USB tethering to turn it on. A popup might appear asking if you need help with USB tethering. Select Cancel. Your device is connected.

Connecting your iOS device to a Mac

Connect your iPhone to your computer using an appropriate USB cable. Open System Preferences. Select Network. Select the associated network. Enter the password.

You can't connect a Mac with the hotspot on an Android device through USB. However, you can use the mobile data of an iOS device to create a hotspot for a Windows device.

Enabling a hotspot through Bluetooth

A third way to set up a T-Mobile hotspot on your phone is through a Bluetooth connection. You'll need a Bluetooth-capable device to complete this action.

Setting up your Android device

Pair your phone with the device, like a laptop, on which you want to use the hotspot. Set up the laptop's network connection through Bluetooth. Swipe down from the top of the phone's screen. Hold down Hotspot. Turn on Bluetooth tethering to connect the devices.

Setting up your iOS device

Turn on Bluetooth on your phone and the device where you want to use your hotspot, such as a Windows or Mac device. If using a Mac, open System Preferences. Click Bluetooth. On your phone, open Settings and turn on Bluetooth. Close Back on your Mac, select your iPhone to connect the devices.

Connect through T-Mobile hotspot device

If you don't want to use the hotspot on your mobile device, T-Mobile offers dedicated hotspot devices through the T-Mobile Hotspot. You must pair this device with a hotspot data plan, which comes with up to 100GB of high-speed data. More information on these plans is available on T-Mobile's website.

Setting up your portable hotspot device

Locate the Wi-Fi name (SSID) and password on the back panel by removing the back cover and battery. Ensure the SIM card is inserted. Put the battery in the phone and put the back cover on. Press the Power button for three seconds to light up all the LED indicators. The device is ready to use.

Using the hotspot on your Windows PC

On the taskbar of your PC, select Wireless Network Connection to see the available networks. Select the associated SSID. Enter the password.

Connecting your Mac to your T-Mobile hotspot device

Click System Preferences. Select Network. Click Advanced to view the available networks. Select the SSID. Enter the password to your hotspot device.

Connecting your iOS device to T-Mobile's hotspot

Select Settings. Tap Wi-Fi. Select the SSID. Enter the password to the hotspot device.

Connecting the hotspot to an Android device

Open Settings. Select Wi-Fi settings. Choose the SSID. Enter your password.

Your other external hotspot options

Now that you're set up, you can use your connected device like you would if it was connected to your home or office Wi-Fi. However, monitor how much data you use to ensure you don't run out. If you use the hotspot on your phone often, consider a portable hotspot device. T-Mobile's option isn't the only one on the market. There are others. Check out our list of the best mobile hotspots available in 2024 to help with your search.