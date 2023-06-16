About a year ago to the day, Google announced it would remove Conversational Actions on Google Assistant on June 13, 2023. The company pushed developers to implement App Actions with Android instead, a newer and more limited alternative. Even though developers had a year to make the switch, it looks like not all of them chose to change their implementations. Both Alarm.com and MyQ have unceremoniously left users with broken Assistant integrations, asking them to use competing assistants instead.

In the case of Alarm.com, the company’s devices unceremoniously stopped working with Google Assistant on June 13, 2023, as Android Police founder Artem Russakovskii had to find out. Instead of offering a replacement in the form of App Actions or first-party integration with Assistant, the company just offers an alert on its Google Home help page, warning people that “Google is ending support of Conversational Actions effective June 13, 2023,” calling it the “Google Assistant Sunset," which reads as if Google was shutting down Assistant altogether.

You can only see what exactly this change is about when you click a link in the banner. Here, the company mentions that what's actually happening: “This change ends ‍Alarm.‍com‍'s support of voice commands for home automation actions using the Google Assistant feature and Google Home device.” The company is recommending Siri or Amazon Alexa as alternatives, which may not be a viable option for someone who only owns Android and Nest devices.

9to5Google dug up another service that stopped working on June 13, MyQ. The garage door openers were compatible with Google Assistant only through Conversational Actions, though the company hasn’t offered the integration to new customers for a while now. It seems that MyQ doesn’t offer the most reliable service in any case, with the company also having shut down Apple HomeKit support recently, with the full service experiencing downtime just a few days ago.

It's likely that other, potentially smaller services are also affected by the shutdown.

At the same time, it’s clear that Google isn’t innocent here, either. App Actions may be a good replacement for Conversational Actions when you only use Assistant on your Android phone, watch, TV, or car, but they aren’t compatible with smart home speakers or displays. As the name implies, App Actions are tied to Android apps, so they only offer an integration when you have the service in question installed on your device.

Conversational Actions may have always been a little hacky as they require you to summon another conversation partner to make actions work (“Hey Google, talk to Alarm.com and tell it to do [xyz]”). Despite this, Conversational Actions got the job done.

Along with third-party smart home integrations like this, the sunset of Conversational Actions also meant the end of Google Assistant games on the Nest Hub and other devices.

Google Assistant isn’t the flagship service it once was. The search giant is instead focusing more on its new machine-learning endeavors like Google Bard and its Search Generative Experience, barely even talking about Assistant at this year’s I/O developer conference. It’s no surprise then that the company is stripping features away from the voice service, with Conversational Actions only being one of many. Another feature recently taken away is notes and list integration with third-party apps, removing the ability to use services like Bring! or AnyList on your smart home speakers and displays.