A new month is here, and that means the return of some great entertainment as well as a little something you've never seen before. Each month, Amazon Prime adds new shows to its already extensive library. This May, we’ll see a varied selection of series premieres added to the catalog with something to suit everyone. From comedies to dating shows, these series could be the ones you've been waiting to watch. We’re here to highlight some of the most notable additions, so you can get ready to stream something great immediately.

1. The Wilds, Season 2 – May 6

It’s time to welcome the return of the dystopian teen drama series The Wilds, which follows a group of teenage girls stuck on an island following a plane crash. Created by Sarah Streicher, The Wilds follows multiple timelines, like the HBO hit YellowJackets. If the first – and only – trailer is anything to go by, then the drama we were glued to in the show’s binge-worthy first series is just the beginning.

The girls all signed up for a young women’s empowerment retreat, but their wellness trip soon transforms into a nightmare. The plane that was supposed to take them to Hawaii crashes into the ocean, and we soon learn that the group is unwillingly subjected to a social experiment.

Season 2 introduces the all-boys island as the girls continue to fight for survival. In a flashforward, we’ll likely see the ones who survived try to escape to the ‘rescue’ center. The girls discover another island with a staged crash, this time with a group of teenage boys. Zack Calderon, Aidan Laprete, Nicholas Coombe, Reed Shannon, Charles Alexander, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Tanner Ray Rook, and Alex Fitzalan join the cast as the eight-stranded boys. We can’t wait to see what else goes down.

2. LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico, Season 4 – May 6

We’ll see ten comics in a room battle with laughter in the fourth season of LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico. The person who keeps a straight face for the longest wins a grand prize. People worldwide watch this show, and you can expect to laugh until you cry with this one. The comedy show is adapted from HITOSHI MATSUMOTO, the Japanese version of the show, produced and starred by Hitoshi Matsumoto of the same name.

The show hasn’t only been adapted in Mexico but in Australia, Spain, Italy, Germany, and France, too. The concept is certainly unique, but incredibly simple. Ten comedians are trapped in a room to make the others laugh without cracking up themselves. They need to keep a straight face until the end to win a million pesos. Not bad, huh? The participants have a variety of comedic talents, including stand-up, improvisational, and character impressions. If you enjoy it, why not catch up on the other three seasons?

3. The Kids in the Hall, Season 1 – May 13

Here’s another comedy show to chuckle at. This Canadian comedy sketch show has been revived and boosted after nearly three decades. Expect Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Scott Thompson, Kevin McDonald, and Mark McKinney to return for more hoots in The Kids in the Hall revival. The revival news paired with a teaser trailer where the sketch group members wake up in a grave marked ‘The Kids in the Hall TV show’ and 1989 to 1995, the dates the first series aired on CBC and HBO.

From the teaser, we also get glimpses of sketches in the upcoming season, including an extended meta bit in which two members play executives in charge of a Kids in the Hall revival. Let’s see how the reboot compares after nearly three decades.

4. Lovestruck High, Season 1 – May 18

Introducing a new reality show, Lovestruck High, narrated by the iconic Lindsay Lohan. 15 single British students meet in an American high school trying to secure a date for prom. While there are plenty of reality and dating shows out there, there are some unique aspects that set Lovestruck High apart. To start, the singles taking part are a diverse group, and the show is very inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community.

We’ll see our singles head to school in the hope of finding love. Rather than hanging out in a sharing accommodation abroad on a beach in Mexico, the show takes a fresh take with contestants in a country building with an American high school aesthetic. The contestants get to know each other as they try out for the cheerleading squad and go on dates at the diner before attending prom for the show’s finale. Expect plenty of drama and twists, with some students being expelled and missing out on their chance to become prom king or queen and the prize pot of $100,000.

Which of these series will you watch?

There's plenty to watch on Prime Video this May, and fortunately, signing up is simple. Not only do you get to experience these new shows and seasons, but there's a ton of other great content, from originals like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to a slew of new and classic movies like the family-friendly Sonic The Hedgehog and the timeless Titanic.

If you're new to the service, head to Prime Video here, where you can sign up for a free trial before committing to a subscription. Enjoy!

