Google started publishing detailed changelogs of monthly Google Play system updates from the beginning of this year. The changelog makes it easy to know the new features and enhancements the company is adding to existing Android devices without rolling out a full OS update. September has just begun, and the company has already detailed some new features and enhancements rolling out as a part of this month's update.

Google highlights that post the September 2022 Google Play system update, users can hide recommended apps when setting up Google Kids Space on their phone. The company has not mentioned the list of recommended apps, though. Additionally, you can now install Google Kids Space on a secondary user account on an Android tablet. This will allow you to take better advantage of Android's multi-user support.

Account Management [Phone] Allows users to hide recommended apps during the Google Kids Space onboarding flow.[2]

[Auto, Phone, TV, Wear] Improvements to account syncing and account recovery.[2]

[Phone] Ability to install Google Kids Space on a tablet's secondary user during device setup.[2]

Lastly, Google says there have been improvements to account syncing and account recovery across Android Auto, Android TV, Wear OS, and Android. These improvements are a part of Google Play services v35.22, which is rolling out from September 1. Google tends to update the Play system update changelog multiple times throughout the month to detail the new features. So, there could be more changes in store that could arrive later this month.

You can check the Google Play system version installed on your Android phone by navigating to Settings > Security > Google Play system update. Do note that the big G rolls out Play system updates in stages, and the release is initially limited to a small group of people. So there's no guarantee that repeatedly mashing the Check for Update button will pull the latest release.