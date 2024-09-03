This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Android 15 is officially out of beta, but it's apparently not yet up to Google's standards for its Pixel lineup. So today, the company is releasing what will likely be the last Android 14 update for most of its phones, bringing the September 2024 security patches to every Google phone, tablet, and foldable, starting with the Pixel 6.

Google announced the new update on its Pixel product forums today, revealing that it has a build number of AP2A.240905.003 on most Pixels. The version is still based on Android 14 QPR3, which made its debut roughly three months ago as the June 2024 Pixel Feature Drop. Today's update, however, is not a Feature Drop — but confusingly, it's still worth noting that Google is separately rolling out a bundle of new Android features to all devices this week via app updates.

Google's release notes only mention two specific changes: Improvements to Wi-Fi performance on the Pixel 9 series, and the removal of a third-party APK on the previous Pixel models. That second one is likely Google removing Verizon's Showcase.apk demo mode app that comes preinstalled on Pixels and was found in August to be vulnerable to a hypothetical attack.

The September 2024 update includes security patches and improvements for Pixel users – see below for details. Security Fix to remove third party APK to address security vulnerability*[1] Wi-Fi Fix to improve wireless (Wi-Fi) stability and performance in certain conditions*[2] ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Device Applicability Fixes are available for all supported Pixel devices unless otherwise indicated below. Some fixes may be carrier/region specific. *[1] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet *[2] Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold

In addition to these Pixel-specific changes, this update also brings patches for vulnerabilities outlined in the September 2024 Android Security Bulletin. These are split into two sets of patches, one dated September 1 and the other September 5, with the first containing fixes for vulnerabilities in Android itself, and the second patching bugs in closed-source and vendor-specific components.

The September 1 set outlines fixes for three high-severity common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) in the Android Framework, as well as another seven in the Android System. A separate CVE of unknown severity is also being patched through a concurrent Google Play system update that addresses a flaw with Remote Key Provisioning (CVE-2024-40659).