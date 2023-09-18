Summary Google is releasing the September security update for its Pixel phones, and it is still based on Android 13.

The September update includes security patches addressing 32 vulnerabilities across the Android OS and specific hardware elements, with an additional Pixel-specific CVE being closed as well.

The update is being sent out to all Pixel devices from the Pixel 4a 5G and newer, as the standard Pixel 4a was only promised updates until August 2023.

When Google launched its Android 14 beta program back in February, we figured the new version would be sent out to ordinary users sometime in August — after all, Android 13 officially debuted on August 15, 2022. And when August came and went, we were all but certain the new OS would be ready in September — that is, until we heard rumors it would be delayed until the first week of October. Now, those rumors are all but confirmed, as Google's September monthly security update is here, and it's still based on Android 13.

Google made the update official with a post on its Pixel Community forums today, and the new build carries a version number of TQ3A.230901.001 on most Pixel variants. These monthly updates usually come with release notes highlighting the major user-facing changes we should expect to see, but this month's only contains the following:

The September 2023 update includes security patches for Pixel users. See the Android Security bulletin and the Pixel Security bulletin for details.

This update is being sent out to all Pixel devices from the 4a 5G to the Pixel Fold and Tablet. Notably, the standard Pixel 4a was only promised updates through August 2023 and is not receiving today's update, while the Pixel 4a 5G variant is slated for support until November 2023. The 4a was not included in Google's Android 14 beta program, but the 4a 5G was, so this was expected.

Google earlier this month published the Android Security Bulletin for September 2023, which details the specific vulnerabilities that were addressed by the under-the-hood patches contained in today's update. There are two sets of patches, one dated September 1, 2023, and the other dated September 5, 2023. The first contains fixes for vulnerabilities within Android itself, while the second set pertains to hardware-specific attack surfaces. In total, this month's bulletin covered 32 CVEs of high and critical severity — 20 in the September 1 patches and another 12 in the September 5 set — with the worst being a shortcoming in the Bluetooth stack that could have allowed an attacker to remotely execute code on a device with no interaction from the user.

The company also today published a separate security bulletin for Pixel phones for the month of September. Only one high-severity vulnerability is listed: CVE-2023-4211.

Google's monthly security updates usually take about a week to reach most users, but we've seen certain device type and carrier combinations take longer on occasion. To see if the update is available, head to Settings → System → System update on your Pixel, then tap Check for update. If you don't want to wait, you'd be surprised at how easy it has become to manually update firmware using Google's first-party Android Flash Tool — it's only a matter of clicking a few buttons to flash the factory images or sideload the OTA file, and you should be able to get the new version up and running within half an hour.