Sometimes, particularly on your Android phone, you may get a tagalong message with a text that says, "Sent as SMS via Server," when sending and receiving texts. We understand if that makes you a little nervous. It's not apparent what it means, and it makes you wonder if your text went through, if something is wrong with your data plan, and other bad scenarios.

This is a common message that doesn't usually mean anything bad. It can have a couple of causes, and finding out what's going on can help you text more effectively. Let's look at the details.

What 'Sent as SMS via Server' means

Source: Pixabay

SMS means Short Message Service and refers to the old, standard version of a text message that you send on your phone. It's supported by most phones, so it can become a default standard for sending brief messages under 160 characters. Over time, additional protocols have been layered over SMS to add functionality, including the emojis and baubles we use today.

These messages are usually sent via cell signals, like when we talk on our phones. When you see this alert, it means the text took a different route. It was transferred to a server and moved through the internet before being sent to its destination. The message arrived, but it went through a translation first.

Why are text messages sent via server?

There are two reasons you see this message. The first is important for Android users. Android texts usually use RCS, or Rich Communication Service, a newer Google protocol designed to handle multimedia like images, GIFs, and other things we send to others over text.

Not everyone has RCS. Some may have turned it off to save data or have older Androids that don't support it. Others may have incompatible phones, notably iPhones, that don't use RCS. In these cases, your Android sends the message as a simplified SMS via a different route to make sure it still works. Think of it like opening Notepad and making a quick note when the Evernote or Notes apps don't work.

The second reason you may see this message is that someone sent texts from a computer or laptop instead of a phone, so the texts arrive via the server by default.

Can I turn off these messages on my Android?

Source: Google

If it's an RCS compatibility issue, you can try a few things. First, check if your friend or contact turned on RCS. If not, see if they can turn it on. That will solve your problem. Second, if you text with iPhone users, consider switching to a different service like WhatsApp for better compatibility.

We like this message because it gives you valuable info on how your messages are sent and received and what to expect, so don't turn them off entirely.

How can I tell if RCS messages are activated on my Android?

All modern Android phones come with RCS messages automatically activated. To check your RCS status, go to your Android Settings and look for the section that says RCS Chats. Here, you'll find a toggle to turn them on or off.

RCS messages need a stable internet connection to work correctly, so it isn't guaranteed to kick in depending on your location, phone plan, and other settings.

How can people send SMS messages via servers on a computer?

Many apps and tools allow people to send text messages to phones via their computers or websites. Some do it out of convenience, and some tools are on commercial platforms that allow users to send many texts simultaneously to their customer base.

Are these messages safe to send or receive?

It's not a guaranteed sign of malware, but it can mean that a mass message was sent to several people, which raises the odds it's a scam or phishing attempt, especially if it includes a link. Take extra caution if it's an unfamiliar sender.

For regular texting, this message isn't ideal for Android users. It often means that multimedia, like animated emojis, didn't go through properly. If the SMS service can translate images or other multimedia (usually through an almost-equally old standard called MMS), it's likely to take up more data from your plan. Also, they lack some of the encryption protection that RCS has. You may want to change your texting habits if you get many of these notifications.

Is there an advantage to sending SMS via server?

Not really, not since better systems are available. The advantage is that it's a workaround when messaging iPhone users and those in similar states. It's a backup default option to make sure your texts are sent. It's also easier to rely on SMS via server when you or your recipient are dealing with spotty internet connections and other problems.

Do these messages take more data to receive?

They're more likely to take more data to send. When you receive them, there's a chance that media like images or videos didn't go through the way the sender intended.

Understanding SMS via server, RCS, and more

Seeing "Sent as an SMS via Server" isn't the end of the world, and it may be a necessary tool to send certain multimedia messages to iPhones or other platforms. If you see it a lot, especially with other Android users, you may want to adjust your settings or find a different way to text. On that note, look at our list of the best free texting apps that work great on Android.