If there's a name associated with premium audio, it's got to be Sennheiser. The company has made waves in the audio space for decades, and most recently, it's been known for making excellent headphones and earbuds with fantastic sound quality. The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2, released in 2020, are still among the best earbuds you can buy these days, with serviceable ANC and very rich sound. It's been two years since those were released, and that means it's time for a refresh. Meet the Momentum True Wireless 3, the next entry in the company's wireless earbuds range. And they're packing a lot of improvements compared to the 2020 generation.

Sennheiser says the product is setting a new standard for both sound quality and active noise cancellation. They look pretty different from their predecessor, with a more rounded and less industrial design in line with Samsung and Sony offerings.

3 Images

Close

There are 7nm German dynamic drivers producing deep, detailed stereo audio. Your experience can also be custom-tailored using the new Sound Personalization feature. The Smart Control app also offers an equalizer and a range of presets for you to choose from. They come with "next-level" active noise cancellation, with the earbuds continually checking ambient sounds and tuning ANC accordingly. And if you need to turn it off, you can do so easily with a quick tap. They also have touch gestures, so you can quickly skip songs or call up your Google Assistant without needing to touch your phone.

The Momentum True Wireless 3 support a range of codecs, including AAC, SBC, and aptX Adaptive, for keeping latency down as much as possible. Each earbud is equipped with three microphones to allow your voice to sound amazing while you're on a call. As for the battery, you can expect seven hours of listening time, with the charging case bumping things up to 28 hours.

Overall, these are looking like solid competitors to the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds in terms of quality and features, which is a good thing given the price — with an MSRP of $250, they cost a notch less than the initial $300 Sennheiser was asking for its predecessor. However, it's still a lot of money for earbuds. If you want the very best for your ears and don't mind the price, though, these look like good candidates.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 are now up for pre-order, and they'll be available on May 10 in black, graphite, and white colorways.

