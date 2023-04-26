Source: Sennheiser Sennheiser Momentum TW 3 $200 $250 Save $50 If you're looking for top sound quality in a pair of wireless earbuds, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 should be towards the top of your list. In addition to fine audio, they also offer solid ANC, excellent battery life, and right now they are being discounted $50. $200 at Crutchfield $200 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy

Ask anyone that follows the industry what the best wireless earbuds on the market are, and you'll probably get a response like the Sony XM4 or Bose QC II. While both of these models are excellent, and deserving of the high honor, there's another pair you should consider if you're looking for premium earbuds: the Sennheiser Momentum TW 3. They offer rich sound, great ANC, and strong battery life, and right now they're on sale for just $200.

Why you should buy the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Earbuds

We scored the Momentum TW 3 earbuds a 9 out of 10 in our review, noting that users should buy them if they want "top-quality sound from a pair of true wireless headphones." The great sound quality comes courtesy of Sennheiser's TrueResponse dynamic drivers, which are tuned to provide wide frequencies and a spacious soundstage. It may also have something to do with active noise cancelation, which is very effective at quieting outside noise. It's not going to challenge the offerings from Sony or Bose, but it's good enough to provide you with a hushed listening environment, so you can hear your music in all its glory.

All the other features you'd want are here, too. There's a transparency mode, which will dampen your audio and amplify ambient noise for better awareness, and there's aptX and AAC decoding for high-resolution streaming. There's also multipoint support (thanks to a 2022 firmware update), and you can invoke Google Assistant or Alexa for voice commands. The battery life is superb, at 7 hours with ANC on, and the IPX4 rating, although a bit low for 2023, is good enough for sweat protection during light workouts.

In our testing, the two biggest knocks we had against these earbuds were that the charging case was too big and that they were a little too expensive. The former issue is a legitimate complaint, and while it's not a deal-breaker for us, it's something to consider if you wear tighter pants (personally, I think the larger, fabric-lined case really lends itself to the whole premium aesthetic), and the latter issue of price essentially gets solved with today's discount. Bottom line: if you're at all in the market for a pair of premium earbuds, you should absolutely consider the Sennheiser Momentum 3 earbuds at this price.