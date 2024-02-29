Sennheiser’s done it again. The German company has launched a showstopping pair of truly wireless earbuds –– the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4. The earbuds bring a lot of what fans loved about the previous models and adds a few more bells and whistles. The earbuds retain its stylish, durable design, excellent Sennheiser audio quality coupled with powerful adjustable noise cancelling technology and Auracast, a new future-forward, audio sharing feature –– all for the budget-breaking price of $299.

Despite its premium price, the TW 4 lacks spatial audio as well as a Find My feature. It’s a glaring absence, considering that most of the Momentum’s competition has at least one of the features if not both. However, these will be small concerns for people who prize actual audio quality above everything else, as the Momentum True Wireless Earbuds are some of the best-sounding premium earbuds available.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 8 / 10 The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 are some of the best premium earbuds on the market. Expect excellent audio, long battery life and a host of features designed to enhance the listening experience. Pros Excellent audio performance

Comfortable, even after hours of use

Long battery life

Stylish, durable design Cons Lacks spatial audio

No Find My Feature

Expensive $300 at Amazon

Price, availability, and what's included

Premium buds, premium price

At $299, the earbuds are on a par with several other premium flagship earbuds including the Sony WF-1000XM5 and Bose QuietComfort Ultra, which are currently $298 and $299 on Amazon. The Momentum TW 4 are available in three, two-toned colorways: Black Copper, Black Graphite and White Silver.

In addition to the earbuds and their natty charging case, the TW 4 ship with an additional three pairs of silicone ear tips (extra small, small and large) with the default medium ear tips, two silicone ear fin sets and a USB-A to USB-C charging cable.

Design and fit

Excellent hardware

Close

Insert clichéd quip about exemplary German engineering here. The Momentum True Wireless 4, retains the compact, ovular housing of its predecessor the Momentum TW 3. However, Sennheiser went for a flashier presentation with the TW 4 as evidenced by my Black Copper review buds. I definitely took a few seconds to admire the metallic-colored, matte finish on the earbuds’ plastic top housing.

Weighing 6.2 grams (0.21 ounces), the TW 4 are utterly featherweight. But more importantly, after wearing the earbuds for over five hours, I didn’t experience any aches or pressure. That’s important because the Momentum occupies the entirety of the exterior ear canal, pushed right against my tragus and concha –– a situation that can go from uncomfortable to painful fairly quickly. But again, this wasn’t the case. The Momentum sat snugly in my ear, even as I raced down the stairs to catch the 5 train at Grand Central station.

Another way to ensure hours of comfortable enjoyment is to run the Fit Test in the Sennheiser Smart Control app. Only a few seconds long, the app plays a series of tones to ensure there’s a tight seal between the buds and your ears.

Adding to the TW 4’s comfort is its control scheme of taps, or should I say touches as the earbuds are that responsive. A single tap on either bud will pause or play music or answer a phone call. Two taps on the left earbud will play the previous track while the right launches the next track. During a phone call, two taps end the call. A trio of taps on the right launches the digital assistant while the left cycles through noise cancellation modes. A left long press initiates volume down while the right increases volume. Of course, all of this can be changed and customized via the app.

The TW 4 are IP54 rated for dust and splash resistance. That means they can withstand a light spritz of moisture, but not a dunk in the pool or any body of water for that matter.

The Momentum’s charging case is rather compact at 66.4 grams, 70.1 x 44.6 x 34.8 millimeters (2.34 ounces, 2.75 x 1.75 x 1.37 inches). However, instead of a plastic exterior, the case is wrapped in a brown fabric with a Sennheiser logo stamped on top. The USB-C charging port sits along the front of the case. The case employs a set of strong magnets to keep it closed and your buds secured.

App and features

No way to locate lost buds

Most of the Momentum TW 4’s features are accessed and controlled via Sennheiser’s free Smart Control app. It’s here you can run the fit test, create a personalized sound profile, customize the sound profiles, enable Transparency Mode, make custom location-based audio settings and check the battery on both the earbuds and case just to name a few.

And while I definitely appreciate the ability to choose between audio resolution in the app, I’m disappointed that there isn’t a Find My feature. These are $300 earbuds and not having a way to pinpoint them if one or both buds goes AWOL is disconcerting. Something else that’s missing? Spatial audio. Despite its biggest competition incorporating the 3D audio feature into their premium buds and Sennheiser integrating its proprietary AMBEO 3D audio technology into its soundbars, the company has yet to bring the technology to its earbuds and headphones.

Looking towards the future, the TW 4 are some of the first earbuds to use Auracast, a form of audio sharing endorsed by the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (Bluetooth SIG) who is responsible for setting Bluetooth technology standards. Auracast essentially allows a one-to-many broadcast which means that a television or smartphone can transmit one or more audio streams to an unlimited number of receivers including earbuds, speakers, hearing aids, etc. From there, the listener can choose the audio their receiver will tune into.

The Momentum TW 4 are Bluetooth 5.4 compliant and have the ability to pair with up to two devices at a time.

Performance and audio quality

Truly excellent sound quality

Sennheiser's got its audio quality down pat. Whether it was the submerged synthy keyboard on Maeta's “Sending My Love,” or the frenetic fiddler and triumphant horns on Rhiannon Giddens “The Ballad of Sally Anne” on Spotify at Standard resolution (Smart Control app), the Momentum TW 4 delivered a balanced performance across the mids, highs and lows. Now will the bass get a little diffused on tracks with super dank lows? Sure, there's only so much a 7mm driver can do, Dynamic or otherwise. But overall, the TW 4 have serious chops.

I also listened to the same tracks on Tidal at Max playback quality which is up to 24-bit, 192kHz with the earbuds’ resolution set to Lossless (16-bit, 44.1kHz). Both settings are designed for the audiophiles among us and deliver on the promise of a richer audio experience. I definitely heard more detail such as strumming strings, better plosives and vocals overall.

I was also impressed at how well the earbuds conveyed the meaty hits, weighty explosions and low grunts of pain of “John Wick 4.” I also fielded positive reports on the call quality. Everyone I spoke to said they could hear me clearly with little to no background noise. It was the same on my end.

Sennheiser's codec support includes SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX Adaptive/Lossless and LC3.

The TW 4 has adaptive active noise cancellation which allows the buds to modify the ANC based on how loud or quiet the surrounding environment is. The Smart Control app also gives you three modes of ANC (Off, Anti Wind and On). Anti Wind cut down on ambient wind noise when I was briskly walking toward the subway, but ultimately, I prefer On.

But as much as I prefer to mute my surroundings, there are times when it’s not particularly prudent, like walking home late at night. For those moments, Transparency mode came in handy as it let me keep listening to my music while allowing ambient noise into the soundscape so I could maintain a healthy level of street awareness.

Battery life and charging

Better than average

Sennheiser estimates the Momentum TW 4 can last seven hours on a charge with ANC enabled, making them some of the longest-lasting truly wireless earbuds available. I wore the TW 4 from 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. before I started getting low battery warnings. Throughout that time, I listened to music, jumped on a few video chats, took some phone calls and watched a bunch of YouTube videos and watched a movie.

Paired with its charging case, the earbuds have a rating for 30 hours of battery life which translates into at least two additional charges. When the time comes to recharge, you can pop the buds into the case for ten minutes for an hour of charge. The case can be charged via the USB-C port or a wireless charger.

Competition

Other $300 earbuds would like a word

The Momentum True Wireless 4 are definitely at the top of the class, but in the premium earbud market, they’re salutatorian at best. When it comes to active noise cancellation, it’s a head-to-head battle between the Sony WF-1000XM5 and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. In terms of audio performance, it’s a toss-up between the TW 4 and Sony while the latter edges out the former for battery life. Plus, the WF-1000XM5 and the QC Ultra feature spatial audio. And the Bose features that all-important Find My feature which at this stage in the game, every pair of earbuds with a companion app should have.

Should you buy them?

If you don't mind paying for audio quality, Sennheiser is a good bet

If you like your earbuds to have a certain level of panache while delivering a comfortable fit with a little bit of durability, you should absolutely buy the Sennheiser True Wireless 4 earbuds. In addition, you get a free companion app with a deep well of features and some built-in futureproofing.

But where the TW 4 truly shine is the audio. It’s rich and warm with a generous soundscape regardless of genre. And while it lacks 3D audio, I’m a big fan of having the ability to adjust the audio resolution. And while they don’t have the absolute best ANC out there, the TW 4 can absolutely bring a loud din to a dull roar.

But for $299, I really want Sennheiser to figure out how to get a Find My feature and get some spatial audio going. Still, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 are an excellent pair of premium truly wireless earbuds, particularly for audiophiles.