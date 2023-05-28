Quick answer: The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds are not waterproof. But they are IPX4 rated, which means they are sweat resistant, and can even withstand light rain.

If you're in the market for premium true wireless earbuds, chances are high that you've considered Sennheiser's flagship offering, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3. Released in 2022, these earbuds have earned widespread acclaim from tech experts and consumers thanks to their top-notch audio quality, excellent noise-canceling capabilities, and hard-to-beat battery life. So, it's no surprise that the product is a regular feature in many best true wireless earbuds articles. Unfortunately, while everything you read until now calls for an immediate recommendation, these Sennheisers have a major Achilles’ heel regarding water resistance.

Are the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds waterproof?

Like most of its peers, the Momentum True Wireless 3 only gets an IPX4 rating for ingress protection. This means the device can only withstand mild splashes and light rain. These earbuds also fall below the threshold needed for a product to be officially labeled waterproof.

So while the Momentum True Wireless 3s will survive most sweaty exploits at the gym, they are not waterproof and are susceptible to damage if completely submerged. Therefore, it's vital to ensure you safely remove these earbuds before jumping into a pool or running in heavy rain. You don't want to be left with $250 paperweights.

What do you mean when you say the Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds are IPX4 rated?

Of course, to know what IPX4 means, you'll have to know how the IP (Ingress Protection) rating works. Most consumers must focus on the two digits that follow the IP prefix to make things easy. While the first digit refers to the product's resistance against dust, the second number is where you need to look if water resistance is what you're after. Essentially, the higher the number, the better the product resists dust and water.

These numbers start from X (which means they're not tested), move to 0 (which means there's no protection), and go up to 6 for dust resistance and 9 for water resistance. For any product to be rated waterproof, it must be rated IPX7 and above. For example, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are IPX7 rated, putting them in the waterproof earbuds category. In comparison, with an IPX4 rating, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds have not been tested for dust resistance and are only rated 4 for water resistance.

My Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds got wet. Should I be worried?

As outlined earlier, with an IPX4 rating, the Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds can easily survive light rain splashes and sweat after an intense gym workout. You can touch these earbuds with wet hands, but if they encounter anything of greater intensity, there is a cause for concern. You cannot, for example, take these earbuds with you for a dip in the pool or use them in heavy rain. If wet weather or situations occur, removing them and placing them in a dry environment as soon as possible is highly recommended. Once indoors, use a dry cloth to wipe the excess water from the body and pray for the best.

That said, modern electronic gadgets have improved and are incredibly resilient to damage. So unless the product has suffered extreme water exposure, there is a good chance that your Momentum True Wireless 3 will work fine once completely dry.

What are some wireless earbuds options that offer better water-resistance capabilities?

While the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds offer a well-rounded feature set, there is no denying that these are not meant for you if water resistance is a priority. In fact, that is the case with most options at this price point. Even popular true wireless earbuds like the Sony WF-1000XM4, the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen), and the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are only IPX4 rated. The handful of options that are rated IPX7 or above includes the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (IPX7), Jabra Elite 7 Pro (IP57), and the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 (IP57).

It is also important to note that finding a pair of earbuds rated eight and above for water resistance can be a challenge. If water resistance is at the top of your priority list, it is advisable to opt for specialized water-resistant earbuds like the Zygo Solo, the H2O Audio Tri Pro Multi-Sport, and the Shokz OpenSwim. If you wish to explore more options, we have a dedicated article for the best waterproof headphones and earbuds for swimming. Do note that most of these options are not true wireless earbuds and are neckband-styled ones that aren’t entirely “wireless,” so to speak.