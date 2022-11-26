Source: Best Buy Sennheiser Momentum TW 3 $200 $250 Save $50 If you were on the fence about the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds because of their relatively exorbitant price tag, this Black Friday deal is bound to change your mind. The latest and greatest among Sennheiser's earbuds lineup is now selling for just $200, a relatively big discount considering the recency of the product. $200 at Amazon See at Best Buy

Sennheiser makes some of the best wireless earbuds and over-ear headphones out there. With Black Friday weekend in full swing, there are plenty of wireless earbud deals worth your consideration. Yet, none are better than Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds, which were unveiled earlier this year, and are currently on offer for just $200, a healthy savings of $50 on the standard asking price.

Why you should get the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds

Launched in May this year, the Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds are a relatively recent addition to Sennheiser's vast roster of earbuds and headphones. Since then, we've seen the arrival of the Momentum 4 Wireless, the manufacturer's over-ear wireless headphones, which means the Momentum True Wireless 3 are still the company's top ANC earbuds.

The Momentum True Wireless 3 have some key features over the predecessors, with a slightly improved design profile and excellent ANC performance. They are well worth the upgrade, particularly if you own an older version of the earbuds. There's also an IPX4 rating for splash resistance. And battery life is rated at seven hours, with the wireless charging case adding another 21 hours of playtime for a total of 28 hours. This is adequate for the earbuds to last the entire day without needing a charging plug.

Why is this a good deal?

One of our primary concerns with the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds was the $250 price tag. Competing with the likes of Sony WF-1000XM4 and Apple AirPods Pro will always be tricky; however, with this Black Friday deal slashing $50 off the asking price, these Sennheiser earbuds are a more viable option to many who were on the fence. The deal is currently on the Graphite, Black, and White color variants of these earbuds. As with any Black Friday listing, the pricing might be valid only while stocks remain.

