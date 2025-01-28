Sennheiser Momentum Sport $150 $330 Save $180 The Sennheiser Momentum Sport earbuds are built for workouts, with an IP55 rating and the ability to track both your heartrate and temperature as you exercise. Together with a semi-open design and active noise cancelation, these could be a runner's dream headphones. $150 at Amazon

If you're someone that's frequently active, and has tried wearing a pair of earbuds, you know that just any pair won't do. You need something that's going to have great sound and features, but most importantly, have the ability to stay in your ears during your workouts or runs. With that said, the Sennheiser Momentum Sport earbuds are just the thing.

Not only do they come with plenty of ear tips to ensure you'll get a good fit, but they're able to produce great sound and are also quite durable as well. And although they are normally $330, they can now be had for far less, with a steep discount from Amazon that knocks $180 off, bringing them down to their lowest price to date.

What's great about the Sennheiser Momentum Sport earbuds?

When we reviewed the Sennheiser Momentum Sport earbuds, we really didn't have many complaints. The earbuds produce great sound, ANC, and you also get a fit that ensures these things won't pop out whenever you're being active.

Furthermore, the earbuds have an IP55 rating, to provide protection against dust and moisture. In addition, you get up to six hours of battery life, along with an additional 18 hours with the included charging case.

There's also touch controls and an app that can further customize the experience as well. And what makes these earbuds unique when compared to others is that they have built-in heart rate and body temperature tracking.

Overall, these are some great earbuds, especially at their current price. Of course, if you're still on the fence, we do have some other great earbuds recommendations as well. But if you're set on the Sennheiser Momentum Sport earbuds, be sure to grab them quickly because this deal won't last long.