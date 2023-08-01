Source: Sennheiser Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless $260 $380 Save $120 The Sennheiser Momentum 4 are some of our favorite wireless over-the-ear headphones for a few reasons. They sound incredible, look and feel premium, and offer a staggering 60 hours of battery life. They're typically on the expensive side, but today's discount brings them more in line with the competition. $260 at Amazon

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphones have just about everything you'd want in a pair of premium, over-ear headphones. The build materials are high quality and comfortable to wear for long periods, the sound quality is excellent, and the battery life is incredible. This pair made our list of the best wireless headphones in 2023, and right now you can get them at a significant discount. With a retail price of $370, and a street price in the $320 range, today you can snag a pair of the Momentum 4 Wireless for just $260.

Why you should buy the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones

I owned a pair of Sennheiser over-ear headphones several years back. While those were wired, I've long forgotten the model number, they were still my first real pair of "cans." With nice, thick ear pads, a sturdy-yet-comfortable headband, and sound quality a huge step up from whatever cheap pair I had been using, I was immediately impressed. Decades later, Sennheiser still represents "huge step up" to me, and while this model normally demands a premium price, you're absolutely getting your money's worth. If things like audio fidelity and build quality are important to you, you won't be disappointed with the Momentum 4 Wireless.

For as much as we like here, there is one area where there's still a little room for improvement. In our review, we found the Momentum 4's ANC a little lacking for the price point, especially considering stiff competition from the likes of Sony and Bose. It's not totally absent — the headphones can mute some sounds, and quiet most everything else, but it is the one area where the Sennheisers risk feeling more mid-range than premium. That being said, everything else is more than up to snuff: battery life is nearly triple that of its competition, at 60 hours (with ANC on), and there are plenty of modern features like multipoint, and support for aptX hi-res audio.

If you want a premium pair of headphones that sound great and will rarely have to be plugged in for charging, get the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless — and do it while you can at this price.