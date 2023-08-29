Summary Sennheiser's Momentum 4 Wireless headphones offer excellent sound quality and a long battery life of 60 hours per charge, making them worth the premium price.

The new Denim and Black copper colorways add a stylish touch to the headphones, with the former inspired by the timeless blue hue of jeans and the Black copper edition featuring copper color accents borrowed from the Sennheiser HD 660S2.

While the headphones support Qualcomm aptX and aptX adaptive audio codecs for accurate sound reproduction and wireless connectivity, active noise cancelation (ANC) capability is its Achilles heel. However, the headphones come with a carrying case for portability.

Sennheiser is one of the few premium audio brands that has kept up with the times without ever losing the sound quality we love the brand for. Sennheiser makes some of the best wireless headphones around, including the HD250BT and Momentum 4 Wireless. While the latter is on the pricier end of the spectrum, it justifies its sticker price with fantastic battery life, a great build, and support for multipoint connectivity. Now, the brand has launched two modern colorways for the Momentum 4 Wireless.

For years, black, white, and hues of gray have inexplicably been staple colors for audio gear, with brands like Skullcandy being the few noteworthy exceptions. However, Sennheiser is stepping up its game with the new Denim edition and Black copper colorways for the Momentum 4 Wireless. The former is inspired by the timeless blue hue of jeans, and pairs well with a cool yet classy look. Contrasting stone color padding for the headband and earpads adds a touch of flair.

The new Denim edition colorway

The new Black copper colorway adds a touch of class to otherwise drab black headphones. It features copper color contour rings on the earcups and a Sennheiser logo on the headband, inspired by the audiophile-grade Sennheiser HD 660S2 released earlier this year. This colorway is a middle ground between a flashy option and something mainstream, like the standard black or white options. Whichever colorway you pick, though, it’s hard to go wrong with the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless in terms of audio quality.

The new Black copper colorway

These headphones support Qualcomm aptX and aptX adaptive audio codecs over Bluetooth v5.2, ensuring accurate sound reproduction and worry-free wireless connectivity. There are four onboard mics for active noise cancelation and calling, but the headphone doesn’t excel at blocking out background noise. However, the internal battery delivers a whopping 60 hours of playtime on a single charge. As a result, you may need to plug the Momentum 4 Wireless in only around once a week, even if you’re a heavy user. A carrying case is bundled, so you can take your headphones wherever you go with peace of mind.

Sennheiser says the Black Copper edition goes on sale on August 31, 2023, on Amazon, and Sennheiser’s website. However, you may need to wait until mid-October to get your hands on the Denim edition. Both the new colorways carry a $400 sticker price, which is markedly higher than the $380 tag on the white and black colorways. Moreover, the older colors are regularly discounted to around $280-300 on Amazon. We don’t think that will be the case for the new colors right off the bat, so prepare to shell a few extra bucks for them.