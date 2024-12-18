Your changes have been saved Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless $187 $380 Save $193 These headphones really do it all and right now, come in at a price that's hard to ignore. Score over $200 off in this limited-time deal. $187 at Amazon

You can't go wrong with a great pair of headphones. Not only do they provide an excellent listening experience, but if you get a pair with ANC, you can also use them to tune out the world when you need a little quiet time. Now, there are a lot of great headphones to choose from, but the Sennheiser Momentun 4 are some of the best that you can buy right now.

Not only do they deliver great sound with reliable ANC, but they also provide excellent battery life, with up to 60 hours of use per charge. Perhaps best of all is that they are currently on sale right now, with a major discount that knocks over $200 off. This brings them down to their lowest price yet at just $187. Be quick, this deal won't be around for long.

What's great about the Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones?

Close

Despite these headphones being released two years ago, they are still some of the top headphones that you can buy today. When it comes to the things we love, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones deliver excellent sound, with good ANC, lots of battery life and plenty of other coveted features.

Not only do these headphones last a while on a single charge, with up to 60 hours of use, they also feel good on the head too. And while they are meant to be used wirelessly, there's a port to connect an audio cable just in case you need to. You also get modern perks like support for multipoint connectivity, and support for codecs like AAC and SBC, and aptX.

Overall, you can't go wrong with this pair of headphones. Not only are they worth it at their full price, but they're an absolute no-brainer at the current discounted price of $187. Just be sure to grab them quickly because this promotion won't be around for very long.