Sennheiser has long been a heavyweight in the audio world, and if you’re after some of the finest headphones around, Sennheiser is a go-to brand. The Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless ANC headphones are particularly noteworthy. Competing with other giants like Sony and Apple, these headphones can be quite expensive. However, Best Buy has them on sale for $300, down from $400. But hurry; this deal won’t last forever.

Why the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless is worth buying

These premium headphones hit all the right notes. They deliver exceptional sound quality, impressive battery life, and strong noise cancellation. They might not be the absolute best at noise cancellation, but they come very close and can be fine-tuned through the app or by pinching the right ear cup.

The Momentum 4 supports aptX and aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codecs, ensuring higher-quality audio streaming if your device and music service are compatible. The "Sound Zones" feature lets you set up custom sound profiles for different locations, automatically adjusting when you enter or leave a zone. Battery life is a standout feature, offering up to 60 hours with ANC on, which is far more than competitors even without ANC. The 100-foot Bluetooth range means you can move freely around your house without losing connection to your music or podcast.

These headphones also feature a Smart Control App for easy device pairing, toggling noise cancellation, and customizing EQ settings. In our review, these headphones earned an almost perfect score. Even though they’re a bit bulky and the design isn’t the best, they’re still highly praised for their outstanding audio quality.

As the flagship of Sennheiser’s Momentum series, the Momentum 4 ranks among the best over-ear headphones, rivaling the Sony WH-1000XM5, Beats Studio Pro, and Bose QuietComfort Ultra. With a long-lasting battery and impeccable sound quality, they are truly top-notch.