Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless $289 $350 Save $61 Despite the lackluster ANC, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones offer phenomenal battery life and audio quality. If you're okay with the drawbacks, you can grab them for under $300 this Cyber Monday. $300 at Best Buy $289 at Amazon

Stunning sound quality and up to 60 hours of battery life net the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless a spot in our roundup of the best wireless headphones. However, an initial asking price of $350 was a little steep, so we're happy to see $50 knocked off the price this Cyber Monday.

If you're looking for audio quality above all else, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless are an excellent choice. Just note that the ANC isn't as good as the competition.

Why is this a good deal?

As we noted in our review of the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless, the MSRP of $350 was too high. But with this discount, we think the headphones are finally where they should be in terms of pricing.

The biggest draw of the Sennheiser Momentum 4 is the sound quality. Bass-heavy music particularly shines; if it's too much, you can adjust it through the dedicated Smart Control app. The lack of ANC hiss is a bonus, and thanks to no heavy compression, the sound is crystal clear.

Another big draw of the headphones is the battery life. In our testing, we found that the quoted 60 hours of battery life with ANC was bang on, twice as much as the Sony WH-1000XM5. For some people, this might make up for the lackluster ANC, as you can leave these headphones in your bag for weeks without ever needing a charge.

Overall, if you don't frequent busy coffee shops, and exceptional audio quality is a must, then the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless is the perfect pair of headphones for you. But if you're not willing to spend this much on over-hear headphones, check out the deals on the best earbuds in our roundup of the best audio deals this Cyber Monday.