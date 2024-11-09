Sennheiser Momentum TW 2 $65 $200 Save $135 A fantastic pair of wireless earbuds that are a little older but still offer lots of performance and value. Grab them now for just $65. $65 at Woot

You really have a lot of options if you're looking for a great pair of wireless earbuds. And although it can be tempting to select and pick up one of the best wireless earbuds out right now, it might be a lot easier on the wallet if you're willing to look at some older models with near identical features. The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds are a perfect example.

Although older, these earbuds still provide an excellent experience with fantastic sound quality, good ANC, and a comfortable fit. So if you don't mind going with something older, and want to also get a substantial discount on the price, we recommend the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds. For a limited time, Woot is offering these earbuds for just $65, which is 68% off from its current retail price of $200. For the price, you won't find much better, so get them while you can.

What's great about the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds?

When we first reviewed these earbuds, there was a lot to love and, for the most part, none of that has changed. The Momentum True Wireless 2 delivers when it comes to sound, featuring "rich, punchy and balanced" audio that really allows you to enjoy the things that you're listening to.

In addition, you also get excellent comfort from these earbuds thanks to their shape and size, making it easy to listen to music for hours on end. Of course, battery life is also pretty good here as well, with around seven hours of use on a single change and more provided with the included charging case.

You also get pretty good noise-cancelling here as well, allowing you to really stay focused on the music even in really loud environments. Now, as far as things we didn't like when we reviewed these, the main issue we had was the high price. When these first launched, they came in at $300.

And even now they carry a retail price that sits around $200. Luckily, with this deal, you can save big with a discount that manages to knock the price down by quite a bit, falling to just $65. This is 68% off the current retail, which makes these wireless earbuds an absolute steal.