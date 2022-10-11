In-ear, high-end headphones like the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 check all the boxes when it comes to true wireless earbuds with full-range sound, lightweight and comfortable construction, and passive noise isolation. Now that these great Sennheiser earbuds are 50% list price thanks to Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, it's worth investing in a portable audio solution.

When we first reviewed these, we were immediately impressed with their audio quality across the entire spectrum. A couple of years later, they're still near the top of the pack and great for any genre of music. In particular, their active noise cancelation is on par with the best, reducing environmental noise nearly as well as any buds on the market.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 headphones also offer a transparency mode that actively pumps that environmental noise through the earbud, which amplifies the sound of the outside world if you need to be more aware of your surroundings. And unlike some big-name manufacturers that hesitated to move forward to the latest Bluetooth specification, the Momentum True Wireless 2 sports Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity to ensure consistently fast pairing with a robust and long-range signal.

If you have small ears, though, or if you'd rather have a slightly newer pair of earbuds, Google's Pixel Buds Pro marks the first in-ear headphones from the tech giant to really make waves. As we noted in our original Pixel Buds Pro review, they do just about everything as well as the competition, with the added convenience and aesthetic we've come to expect from the big G. In particular, the Pixel Buds Pro's multipoint connectivity, active noise canceling, and intuitive touch controls make them just about the easiest and most full-featured option around. And given their recent July 2022 release date, we're actually impressed (and a bit surprised) that the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale offers them at a 24% discount.

