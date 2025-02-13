Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless $170 $380 Save $210 The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless are a great option for anyone who wants a pair of headphones that delivers high-quality audio. You also get excellent battery life with up to 60 hours of use, and perhaps the best part is that these are now $210 off. $170 at Woot

It's not often, but sometimes you come across a deal where it becomes an absolute no-brainer to purchase the item if you've really been looking into buying one. The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless has been on sale many times in the past, and it is currently one of the best headphones that you can buy with excellent audio quality and tons of battery life.

With that said, this current deal from Woot really does take things to another level, offering a discount so large, that it almost seems like a price mistake. For a limited time or while supplies last, you can grab the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless for an absolute steal at $210 off. This is the lowest price we've seen for these headphones, so grab them now while you still can.

What's great about the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless?

We loved the Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones in our review thanks to their fantastic audio quality, long battery life, and a collection of other features. Now, when it comes to the looks, you're getting something that looks quite sleek and modern, along with excellent comfort that makes it easy to wear for hours on end.

In addition to the above, you also get ANC as well, which will be able to cancel out external noises, letting you enjoy your music in peace. There's also support for multipoint connectivity, making it easy and seamless to move from one device to another while staying connected.

The headphones also support aptX, which provides a higher quality listening experience, and call quality should be pretty good as well, thanks to the four beamforming microphones. In our review, we found that while voice clarity is excellent, you probably don't want to take important calls in noisy areas because it will pick up a lot of background sounds.

Again, you get great comfort with these headphones thanks to the lightweight design, padded headband, and plush, yet firm earpads. For the most part, these really can handle everything you throw at them. And at their current price of just $170, which is $210 below its regular retail price, they're worth buying if you're in the market for new headphones.