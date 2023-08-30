Summary Sennheiser's new Ambeo Soundbar Mini is a compact yet powerful piece of home audio equipment that offers impressive sound output, simulating a 7.1.4 home theater system.

Despite its small size, the Soundbar Mini delivers an immersive audio experience, thanks to its 250W output, Ambeo technology, and the option to pair it with additional Ambeo Subwoofers.

Packed with advanced software features such as Dolby Atmos support, voice assistant compatibility, and preset profiles for different content types, the Soundbar Mini offers a high-end audio experience. It will be available for purchase at $800.

Sennheiser is an established brand in the personal audio space, making some of the best wireless headphones and earbuds that rival brands like Sony and Bose in terms of features, sound quality, and build. Like Bose, Sennheiser also makes soundbars for home audio. The lineup comprises the Ambeo Soundbar Plus, Max, and Subwoofer models. Now, Sennheiser has launched the smallest addition to its lineup, the Ambeo Soundbar Mini.

Sennheiser’s newest Ambeo Soundbar Mini is a potent piece of kit, packing four full-range speaker drivers and two 4-inch subs in a compact frame measuring 70 cm in length with a side profile that’s just shy of 10 cm square — that’s less than half the volume the Soundbar Plus occupies. However, there’s no compromise on the sound output, and Sennheiser says the soundbar can single-handedly simulate a 7.1.4 home theater system comprising seven speakers at ear level, four mounted overhead, and one subwoofer.

The new Ambeo Soundbar Mini (top) compared to other Sennheiser soundbars

Understandably, the Ambeo Soundbar Mini’s 250W output will deliver this experience mostly in a smaller space, but the Ambeo tech onboard will ensure it does a good job at it. The soundbar has four onboard mics to tailor the sound output to suit the room’s acoustics. If you find the sound lacking low-end rumble, you can pair the Soundbar Mini with up to four Ambeo Subwoofers. Even without them, the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Mini should pack an impressive punch despite its diminutive form factor.

The soundbar is also loaded to the gills in the software department with support for Dolby Atmos and DTX:X codecs, Spatial Audio, Chromecast (built-in), and Apple AirPlay. The four mics we mentioned earlier also bring support for every popular voice assistant, including Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Siri. You can control all these features with the companion app. We can provide sound input through Bluetooth, Wi-Fi streaming, and HDMI eARC. Sennheiser even has preset profiles that optimize the sound for certain types of content, along with a dedicated Night mode, so you don’t wake the neighbors.

The Ambeo Soundbar Mini goes on sale on September 1 with a sticker price of $800. That might seem steep, but the combination of hardware and software is right up there with the best in the business. If Sennheiser hits all the right notes with the Soundbar Mini, it could even land a spot on our list of the best soundbars you can buy.