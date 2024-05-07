Summary Sennheiser fills the gap in its portfolio with new $200 Accentum earbuds offering quality sound without breaking the bank.

This model includes a new custom bean-shaped design, a 7mm speaker driver, and 4 ear tip options for optimal fit.

ANC, EQ customization, 28-hour battery life, fast charging, and wireless charging are also available for added convenience.

Sennheiser is synonymous with audio gear with near-professional sound quality for consumer-friendly prices. However, the company’s Momentum series of flagship earbuds and headphones cost twice as much as the preceding generation, while most affordable options in the brand catalog cost around $100. Sennheiser is now filling this gap in its product line with the new Accentum True Wireless earbuds.

Sennheiser’s Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds have a $300 sticker price, which can seem steep if you are looking for upper-midrange acoustics and design without burning a hole in your wallet. We recently reviewed the new Accentum Plus over-ear headphones and were impressed by the value proposition they offer at $230. The new true-wireless Accentum earbuds also cost $200 in the US, promising a good balance between convenient features and Sennheiser’s typically good sound quality.

The new Accentum earbuds ditch conventional earbud shell shapes for a custom bean-shaped one which the brand says is more ergonomic for the wearer. Each earbud houses a 7mm dynamic speaker driver delivering sharp treble response, clear mids, and engaging bass. The latter is helped by four pairs of ear tips included in the box, which should ensure a tight seal in your ear canal.

No dearth of premium features

Sennheiser offers ANC on the new Accentum buds, complete with a transparency mode you can customize to your liking, so you’re adequately aware of your surroundings. Users can also change the equalizer and customize the tap gesture actions in the companion app to ensure the buds sound perfect and are easy to control.

In technical terms, the new Accentum earbuds support SBC, AAC, Qualcomm AptX, and LC3 codecs for Bluetooth LE audio via Bluetooth v5.3. These technologies translate into 8 hours of battery life on a single charge in the earbuds, with an additional two recharges in the charging case, bringing the total battery life up to 28 hours. That’s aided by USB-C fast charging and the convenience of Qi wireless as well.

The Sennheiser Accentum true-wireless earbuds are up for pre-order on the company’s website in the US at $200 a pop (excluding sales tax) with free shipping advertised.