Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless Earbuds 9 / 10 $100 $200 Save $100 Get ready for audiophile-grade sound with the Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless earbuds—they bring that rich, high-quality audio vibe without the crazy cost. And they’re crazy comfy too. Perfect for anyone who wants top-tier sound without the premium price tag. $200 at Sennheiser $200 at Best Buy $100 at Amazon

If you’re someone who’s always plugged into music, podcasts, or audiobooks, you know how important it is to have a set of headphones that are both comfy and long-lasting. These Sennheiser wireless earbuds are a solid pick for anyone who wants top-notch sound without breaking the bank.

Right now, you can snag the Sennheiser Accentum wireless earbuds on retailers like Best Buy and Amazon for just $100, which is their lowest price ever and a solid 50% off the original $200. The discount applies to both the white and black variants, while the blue version sticks to its regular retail price.

What's great about the Sennheiser Accentum wireless earbuds?