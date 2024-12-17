Your changes have been saved Sennheiser Accentum Plus Bluetooth Headphones $159 $200 Save $41 The Sennheiser Accentum Plus is one of our picks for the best headphones in 2024, and with this deal you can get them for just $159. $159 at Amazon

One of our picks for the best wireless headphones is seeing a pretty hefty discount at Amazon today. The Sennheiser Accentum Plus are marked down to $159, which is a savings of $41 from their regular price of $200.

It's also significantly cheaper than their current sale price at Best Buy, making this deal the one you should pounce on. This deal is on the Accentum Plus wireless headphones in white. You can grab a pair in black too, but it'll cost you $20 more.

Why you should buy the Sennheiser Accentum Plus wireless headphones

There's not much to complain about with the Sennheiser Accentum Plus wireless headphones. We gave them an 8.5/10 in our review earlier this year, with their sound quality really showing up as a standout feature. Sennheiser is pretty well known for such, but the Accentum Plus offer a lot for their price point.

They're engineered for immersive HD stereo sound, and they have a built-in 5-band equalizer and custom sound mods that allow you to get in there and personalize your listening experience. Comfort is something that isn't often talked about when it comes to headphones, but we found that the Accentum Plus are more comfortable than many headphones.

They're light and ergonomic, and the cushioned ear cups and adjustable headband are designed to remain comfortable for all-day listening. Adding to the idea of utilizing these headphones throughout the day is their battery life. They can reach up to 50 hours of playback before needing to charge up again, and with fast-charging technology, you can achieve five hours of listening time with just 10 minutes of charging.

These headphones make a great option for when you want some privacy while you work, while you plop in front of your home theater, or when you just want to kick back with some music. While the Sennheiser Accentum Plus typically cost $200, this deal at Amazon makes them yours for just $159.

It's the best price we're seeing among retailers right now, so don't hesitate to grab this deal if you've got an ear out for a new set of headphones. If this deal still doesn't quite put them in your price range, you may also want to check out some of our recommendations when it comes to cheap wireless headphones.