If you're looking for a pair of wireless headphones that won't break the bank, then these Sennheiser are going to be for you. Not only do they feature great audio quality, excellent comfort and fantastic battery life, but they also come in at a price that's easy on the wallet. For a limited time, during this early Black Friday deal, you can score the Sennheiser Accentum wireless headphones for nearly 50% off as they drop to a record-low price at just $80.

What's great about the Sennheiser Accentum wireless headphones?

As mentioned above, these headphones really hit the mark when it comes to comfort, audio quality and battery life. You'll get robust sound thanks to the 37mm driver and up to 50 hours of use on a single charge. These headphones will easily be able to get through a day or two without needing a charge.

Those that like to customize the sound experience will be happy to know that Sennheiser includes a five band equalizer within the accompanying app. And for those that enjoy a more private listening experience, the headphones offer powerful ANC that can easily cancel out any surrounding noise.

You can even stay aware of your surroundings thanks to the Sennheiser Accentum's Transparency Mode as well. And if you're someone that needs to hold conversations while you're on the go, you can feel confident that your voice will sound clear thanks to the two beamforming microphones.

The headphones are normally priced at $150 and have been discounted to $100. You will also need to clip a coupon right now to save an additional $20, dropping the price of the headphones further to just $80. Overall, this is a strong entry from Sennheiser and while it's pretty pricey at its normal retail price, it's an absolute steal right now at its discounted price.

Or if you're still on the fence and want to check out some other options, you can check out some of our top headphone recommendations. We think that these are some of the best headphones out right now, so no matter which you choose, you'll be getting something good.