We've reviewed quite a few headphones and earbuds over the past few years, and one brand that seems to consistently deliver an exceptional experience is Sennheiser. Not only do you get products that look good, but they deliver impressive sound, along with a wealth of fantastic features.

Perhaps the only real drawback with Sennheiser products is that they aren't cheap, often costing more than $200. While the price you pay is fair, it's always better if you can find them on sale to get the best bang for your buck. With that said, the Sennheiser Accentum headphones have now hit a record-low price that drops them down to just $100.

What's great about the Sennheiser Accentum headphones?

There's a lot to love about these headphones, offering a design that's sleek while also delivering fantastic sound thanks to the 37mm drivers. The headphones also feature ANC technology that will help you stay focused and locked into your media, even when your surroundings are overrun with sounds you'd rather not hear.

Of course, if you need to tune into the world around you, you can always activate the Transparency Mode, making it easy to stay connected without taking the headphones off. The headphones are also quite comfortable thanks to a design that keeps them lightweight, which is good because you can listen to them for up to 50 hours without having to charge.

Those that want to will also have the ability to customize the sound to their liking using the accompanying Sennheiser app. And just in case you need to have better latency between these headphones and your devices, Sennheiser includes a USB dongle that can be used to level up the experience.

The best part about the Sennheiser Accentum headphones right now is that they are discounted to their lowest price yet. For just $100, you get a premium pair of headphones that delivers great audio, ANC, and can be used with a variety of products thanks to the included dongle. Just be sure to snag this discount while you can.