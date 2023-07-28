WhatsApp makes it easy to chat with your friends and family. And when you are too tired or lazy to type that long message, you can share voice notes on one of the best messaging apps for Android. But unlike videos, voice notes lack that personal touch and are not the best way to express emotions. WhatsApp is now introducing instant video messages to its platform, letting you communicate with your friends in an entirely new way.

Meta was first spotted working on an instant video messaging feature in July 2023. The company is not the first to market with such an option, as Snapchat and Telegram already offer the ability to send video messages to your friends on the platform.

Each video message on WhatsApp can be 60 seconds long. And to make recording them more effortless, the service has added a new video option to the voice note button. Simply tap the voice note button to switch to video mode. Then, hold the record button to shoot the video, which will first start a three-second countdown. You can swipe up on the shutter to go hands-free. Video messages start recording from the front camera by default, though you can switch to your phone's rear camera.

Video messages are recorded in a circular format similar to Snapchat, and their content is played in the chat window itself. Unlike regular videos shared on Meta's messaging service, which are played back separately and not within the chat window. Playback of video messages is automatic but on mute. You need to tap on the video to unmute the sound.

Like all chats on WhatsApp, instant video messages are also end-to-end encrypted. WhatsApp video messages are rolling out from today and should be available to everyone in the next few weeks.