Over the years, ChromeOS has become a viable alternative to established operating systems like Windows, macOS, and Linux. The young cloud-first OS has fewer legacy options to maintain than its competitors and can thus be much easier to use for many people. Case in point, screen recordings are trivially easy to create, and now, Google appears to be working on an option to make them easier to share, too. It might soon be possible to save screen recordings as GIFs.

A new entry in the Chromium Gerrit shows that Google is working on the option to save as a GIF rather than WebM when screen recording (via 9to5Google). It reads, “Enables the ability to record the screen into an animated GIF image from the native screen capture tool.”

While it was speculated that it might take some time until the feature is available, there are some reports that say the save as GIF functionality is already live in ChromeOS 108 using the kGifRecording flag, which is currently in beta testing. It might not take long until the option becomes available on the stable release of ChromeOS, though you might have to toggle on the corresponding flag for the foreseeable future.

The problem with screen recordings on ChromeOS right now is that they’re saved in the novel WebM video format. While this might offer a great balance between quality and storage usage, it isn’t widely supported by all phones and computers out there, especially once you leave the ChromeOS ecosystem. With the option to share screen recordings as GIF, a format ubiquitous on the web, you can ensure that you won’t run into any compatibility issues. The only problems you might run into is the significantly bigger file size when recording long sessions and the lack of audio.

If you want to give the current ChromeOS beta a try, learn how to easily change ChromeOS channels on your Chromebook.