The Play Store provides a great selection of payment apps to get you saving, spending, and investing with confidence. PayPal and Cash App are great examples of how great money management apps can open financial doors and keep your business dealings secure.

Despite this, the instant transfer of funds between them is a problem for PayPal and Cash App users. A simple indirect transfer option exists to give and receive funds with these apps with minimal effort and zero charge fees. There's no distinction between Android and Apple devices. This method works for both! Here's what to do.

What is PayPal?

PayPal is a money management mobile app that provides specialist support for monitoring financial transactions, acting as an intermediary for electronic payments between buyers and sellers to prevent scams. Money can be added to a PayPal account and used like a debit card for online purchases. PayPal can optimize the way you shop on Amazon, eBay, and Etsy.

What is Cash App?

Cash App is a Person-to-person (P2P) trading app that lets users buy, sell, and trade cash and stocks on an open market platform. It's also a good place to trade cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and invest in developing businesses from your Cash App balance. These kinds of money transfer apps can be financially risky, so it's important to do your research and know the ropes before you use them, especially Cash App. The hefty scam risk involved with P2P trading is one of the main reasons why using PayPal is a good idea for some extra security.

Why can't I transfer funds between my PayPal balance and my Cash App?

While PayPal and Cash App are great when used in conjunction, the two apps are separate bodies in a free market, and allowing users to send money from one app to the other is essentially giving money to their rivals. This isn't the best move from a business standpoint. While it's nothing personal, PayPal and Cash App would rather you use one or the other. But AP thinks everyone's a winner if both apps are used, so you can exploit this indirect direct transfer method with zero guilt.

How to transfer funds between PayPal and Cash App

This method relies on money transfers from your primary online banking app, the Play Store ambassador for the organization that holds your bank balance and manages your debit card. This account must be linked with both PayPal and Cash App for this system to work. This guide details how to link the accounts to your bank, transfer money from your PayPal to your linked bank account, and send it to Cash App. Here's how to do it.

Linking your bank to PayPal

Open the PayPal app and tap the Wallet option. Tap Link a Card or Bank. Tap Link a Bank Account. Type your bank's name in the search bar and select it from the list. Type your bank details (sort code, account number, and other information), and tap Link and Agree.

Linking your bank to a Cash App account

Open the Cash App application. Tap your profile icon. Tap Linked Banks on the Cash App home screen. Tap Link Debit Card. This allows you to add your payment method. Type your bank details and tap Submit.

How to transfer money from PayPal to your linked bank account

Open the PayPal app. Tap Wallet. Tap Transfer Money. Tap Withdraw from PayPal. Tap Instant. This activates a bank transfer.

How to add money to Cash App from your bank

Open the Cash app application from the home page of your device. Tap Add Cash. Enter the amount for direct deposit. Tap Add. Enter your security pin or touch ID to confirm the standard transfer.

Take back control of your finances

Being responsible with your money is more important now than ever. This is the easiest workaround for transferring your PayPal and Cash App balances. PayPal and Cash App may be fantastic apps competing for your installs. Still, both serve purposes that benefit users in different ways, simultaneously locating viable business investments and keeping those transactions secure.