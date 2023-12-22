When calling 911 or a similar service about a medical emergency, first responders and associated medical staff must know a few things about you. That could include medications you're allergic to, your blood type for blood transfusions, long-term symptoms known by your doctor, and health quirks that could lead to wrong or dangerous diagnoses. Sometimes, that information is on a health card or note in your wallet, but EMRs (emergency medical responders) may not find it.

Apple has a new feature to help through its Health app. With the proper setup, you can automatically send your medical profile when you call an emergency number. It may not be everyone's cup of tea, but for many, the option may be a lifesaver in an emergency. Let's go over how to set this ability up, whether it works on Android phones or only iPhones, and what it does when activated.

How to send your Apple Medical ID when calling emergency numbers

Source: Apple

Before setting up this feature, update iOS and your Apple Health app to the latest version. iOS, in particular, needs the latest iOS 17 or newer version for this to work. The Health app is primarily an iPhone feature, so these steps don't work on an iPad or using macOS on a MacBook or iMac. While the Apple Watch plays well with the Health app, you can't use this feature on watchOS (the screen is too small).

This emergency feature only works with the accepted emergency numbers in Canada and the United States. However, the phone lock screen feature covered below works anywhere you take your iPhone.

Log in to your iPhone and open the Health app. It's a preinstalled app on iOS, so you don't have to download anything. Make notes on important medical conditions you have, the exact names of the medications you take, and other important info. Select the Summary section. Set up the basics in the Health app if prompted. Make sure the information is accurate. Select your profile picture in Summary. In the menu that appears, choose Medical ID. Close Select the Edit button in the upper-right corner. Edit all fields necessary about your medical condition. Enter your age, height, weight, blood type, conditions, allergies, and other important info. Set your emergency contacts to the right numbers and people. The edit option shows fields about sharing this Medical ID information. Find the section that says Show When Locked. When you activate this, people can open your phone and access your Medical ID from your lock screen without needing your passcode. A small Emergency button is present for responders to use. That's helpful for people who are worried about being incapacitated by an emergency and those who suffer from seizures or similar conditions. Look at the option to Share During Emergency Call. This option automatically sends your Medical ID data to emergency services when they are contacted via your iPhone. That doesn't mean the dispatcher will see your medical data. It is available to emergency responders when using compatible services. Apple cannot see your medical information when it's shared. If you turned on the Share During Emergency Call option, go to Settings, scroll to the Privacy section, then tap Location Services > System Services. Turn on Emergency Calls & SOS. Otherwise, the feature will not work. In the Health app, add emergency SOS contact information from your personal contact list. They won't see your medical data but will get an update on your location if you call emergency services.

Is there any way to transfer this info over to Android phones?

Not from Apple. The Health app is Apple-only, and Apple contains all its data. That's one of the reasons Apple can guarantee data privacy for its emergency SOS feature. None of the Health app options are available if you use an Android.

However, you have options. Samsung phones have a Safety and Emergency option in Settings where you can access Medical Info and fill it out similarly to Medical ID, and then turn on the Show on Lock Screen option for a similar effect. It's a competent alternative for Android users, although it does not support automatically sending data in an emergency call.

Sending out your medical data is now easy

Some people may have qualms about releasing their private medical data freely through Apple's systems, even for emergencies. Apple is clear about when this data is shared or displayed. The rest is your choice. It's a helpful feature for people with severe allergies or medical conditions.

Now that you've learned how to set up this emergency feature, you may want to review our guide on Android's Health Connect or see our explainer on the Pixel Personal Safety app.