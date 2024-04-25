Apple is steadily bringing its apps and services to Windows. However, the company doesn't seem to have any intention of launching iMessage on Windows PCs or Android phones. If you use an iPhone with Windows, Microsoft has a workaround for sending or receiving iMessages from your computer. When working on the desktop, reaching for your iPhone for incoming iMessages isn't productive. Microsoft's Phone Link app on Windows connects your iPhone to Windows and manages your iMessages like a pro.

Use iMessage on Windows PCs using Phone Link

Formerly known as Link to Windows, Phone Link is your one-stop solution for managing your Android phone and iPhone on Windows. You can connect your device to Phone Link over Bluetooth and Wi-Fi and unlock several features on Windows. While it was designed for Android phones, Microsoft eventually added support for the iPhone.

Manage iMessage on Windows: Requirements

Before we start, update your Windows PC to the latest version. You can launch Windows Settings and go to the Windows Update menu to install the latest build.

After your PC is up to date, install the Phone Link app on Windows and iPhone (it's called Link to Windows on iOS). If Phone Link is downloaded on Windows, confirm it runs 1.23012.169.0 or later. Your iPhone also needs to run iOS 14.0 or later.

Set up Phone Link using iPhone

Now that you have followed the requirements above, link your iPhone to Windows. Go through the steps below.

1. Launch Phone Link on Windows and select iPhone.

2. Scan the QR code with your iPhone camera and allow the app to use Bluetooth. The QR code expires in three minutes.

3. Open Camera on your iPhone and scan the QR code. It shows a prompt to open it in the Link to Windows app.

4. Follow the on-screen instructions. Check the Bluetooth pair code on both devices and select Pair.

5. After your iPhone is paired, open Settings and go to the Bluetooth menu. Allow your Windows PC to receive your iPhone notifications.

6. Tap the i button beside your Windows PC.

7. Turn on the Show Notifications, Sync Contacts, and Share System Notifications toggles.

8. Click Continue on PC.

Phone Link app syncs your notifications, messages, call history, and battery level on the PC.

Use iMessage on Windows

After the Phone Link app syncs the messages on Windows, use the steps below to compose an iMessage.

1. Open Phone Link and confirm the Connected status from the upper-left corner.

2. Move to the Messages tab and click the compose button at the top.

3. Start a message with an existing contact or phone number. Phone Link doesn't support group messages.

4. Send a text message. You can also share reactions with an emoji picker menu.

The Phone Link app doesn't show a Read status on Windows. It only displays a checkmark below a message. When the recipient replies, check them in the same conversation.

Customize iPhone notifications on Windows

By default, Phone Link activates notifications for your iPhone apps, which can be distracting. Here's how to customize your iPhone alerts on Windows.

1. Launch Phone Link and click the Settings gear in the upper-right corner.

2. Move to the Features menu on the sidebar.

3. Expand Notifications and expand Choose which apps I get notifications from.

4. Turn off alerts for irrelevant iPhone apps on Windows.

You can turn off alerts for calls from the same menu.

Using iMessage on Windows: Our observations

Using iMessage on Windows via the Phone Link app isn't perfect. Here are some of our observations after using the Phone Link app on Windows.

Phone Link doesn't support image attachments. When you receive an image in a conversation, it shows an Attachment: 1 image message on your PC. You must use your iPhone to check the picture you received.

Phone Link app doesn't sync iMessage history on PC.

You don't see Blue or Green bubbles in iMessage conversations on Phone Link.

Phone Link relies on Bluetooth for an active connection. Sometimes, it may be slow to send or receive messages.

Phone Link syncs your iOS notifications on Windows. When you click it, the system opens it on the web. For example, when selecting a notification from Outlook mail, Windows launches it in Outlook Online.

Explore iMessage in the Windows ecosystem

With Apple's current stance on iMessage for rival platforms, don't expect an iMessage app for Windows anytime soon. While Phone Link doesn't offer the best iMessage experience, it's still good enough to keep your iPhone away from the desk.

iMessage isn't the only end-to-end encrypted messaging app. There are plenty of cross-platform secure solutions to stay in touch with friends and family.