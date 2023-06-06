Fax is still used today to send documents to certain businesses and government agencies in a secure and compliant way. The service has evolved with time, and you no longer require a big fax machine to send your faxes. Today, you can send faxes using Windows or Mac computers, or even your favorite Chromebook and Android smartphone, using online fax services that let you fax documents over the internet through some of the best Android apps.

You can even fax documents using your email account, like Gmail. If you need to send a fax to someone, you don't need to invest in traditional fax machines or landline numbers. Here is how to send a fax from Gmail in easy steps.

How to send a fax from Gmail

Gmail doesn't have a built-in faxing feature that lets you send faxes via email. Instead, you'll use a third-party fax service that provides a fax number and allows you to send and receive faxes using a Gmail account.

For this guide, we use the popular FAX.PLUS faxing service as it's available in Google WorkSpace Marketplace. Still, there are several alternatives you can find at the end of this article, which you can use to send a fax from Gmail.

Open Gmail in your computer browser, log in with your credentials, and look for the plus (+) button in the right sidebar that houses your Google Calendar, Keep, and Tasks integration. Click the plus (+) button to open the Google Workspace Marketplace. Search for the FAX.PLUS service. Open the FAX.PLUS service. Click the Install button to add it to your Google account. Go through the setup screens and grant FAX.PLUS the necessary permissions to work. After you finish the setup process, you'll see FAX.PLUS in the right sidebar alongside your other add-ons. To send a fax, click the FAX.PLUS icon and enter the recipient's fax number. The fax number starts with a + symbol followed by the international dialing code (country code and area code) and local fax number. Ensure to add the correct number without spaces and click the New Fax button. It opens a compose window with the recipient address added by the service. Use the paperclip icon to attach files you want to send as a fax. To add a cover page to your fax, type the content in the message body of your email. Now cross-check everything and click the Send button to send the fax.

After the service sends the fax, you receive a confirmation email stating that your fax has been sent. You can send faxes in several formats, including Microsoft Word and Excel documents, TXT, PDF, JPG, and TIFF. FAX.PLUS pricing starts at $6.99 a month, which lets you send 200 pages, assigns a fax number to receive faxes, provides unlimited secure fax storage, and more.

Best online fax services to use with Gmail

FAX.PLUS is one of the best online fax services to send faxes via your Gmail account, but it's not the only one. Here are some other fax services you can use to send faxes via email.

1. eFax

eFax is one of the most popular online fax services that offer features like faxing via Gmail or Outlook, a mobile app to fax from your Android or iOS devices, the ability to send a fax to multiple recipients, unlimited online storage for faxes, support for large file size, and more. eFax also lets you send faxes directly from your Google Docs and Google Drive apps.

You can also get a local fax number to show that your business is local and a toll-free number that your customers can use to contact you. The service costs almost three times as much as FAX.PLUS, which might make it out of the reach of some users. If you are a business that needs the business-centric features of eFax, you should go for it. However, individual users and smaller businesses should stick to cheaper services.

2. HelloFax

HelloFax is a good online fax service that integrates with popular apps, including Gmail, Dropbox, Google Drive, and Slack, allowing you to send faxes from any of these services. HelloFax has a free tier that lets you send free faxes of up to five pages. If you only need to send a fax once in a while and don't want to pay, this might be a good option for you.

The paid service of HelloFax starts at $9.99 a month and allows you to send up to 300 pages without any additional cost. You get international coverage, app integrations, support for up to five receivers, the ability to edit and sign faxes, secure cloud storage, and more.

3. MetroFax

The final alternative that we recommend is MetroFax. Starting at $9.96 a month, MetroFax allows you to send and receive 550 fax pages. You can send a fax online from desktop or mobile devices (Android and iOS) and send faxes to multiple recipients. The service supports the most popular file formats (over 50 formats), including PDF, JPEG, Microsoft Office files, Lotus, Coral, and more.

We also love that MetroFax allows users to tag and search for their faxes, making them easier to find. The best thing about MetroFax is that there are no hidden charges, and you only pay what you see on their pricing chart.

Frequently asked questions about sending faxes from Gmail

Q. Can you send a fax from Gmail for free?

Yes, there are online fax services that offer a free trial or free tier. However, the free tier is generally limited by the number of pages and fax recipients. If you regularly send and receive faxes, you'll have to pay for it.

Q. Can you receive faxes on Gmail?

Yes. All the online fax services give you a fax number you can share. When someone sends you a fax on your number, your fax service provider forwards the fax to your Gmail inbox as a mail attachment.

Q. Can you send a fax from Google Docs or Google Sheets?

You will have to see what integrations your fax service provider offers, but generally, most online fax services integrate with all Google apps. It means you can send faxes from Google Drive, Google Docs, and Google Sheets.

Q. What file formats can I send as fax?

Online fax services like eFax and MetroFax support 50+ file formats, including PDF, Word, Excel, Pages, JPEG, PNG, TIFF, and more. No matter how obscure your file is, there's a high chance that you can send it as a fax.

Q. Can I send a fax from my mobile device?

Yes, all the online email-to-fax services mentioned on this list offer mobile apps and allow you to send faxes from Android or iPhone.

Send a fax from Gmail in a few simple steps

We hope this tutorial helped you send faxes from your Gmail account. Once you sign up with an online fax service, sending a fax via email is easy.