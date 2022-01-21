Our phones and tablets are capable devices that let us achieve a variety of tasks, ranging from communicating with our loved ones, watching videos, buying things, and reading books and articles. However, their LCD or LED screens aren't the easiest on the eye, especially when reading in bright environments.

For longer reads, such as books, and shorter pieces, such as articles, editorials, and documents, using a good e-reader is preferable. These devices are usually light and offer a larger screen, making reading more enjoyable. Most importantly, e-readers feature E-ink screens, which are much smoother on the eyes and also easier to read under direct sunlight. They also use very little battery, which makes them a commendable solution for long reads.

However, depending on the one you have, it's not always straightforward to send articles and documents. For example, Kobo models are integrated with Pocket, while Amazon's Kindles require some extra steps. We guide you through the process of transferring content on your Kindle while helping you choose the one that works best for you.

There are various ways to achieve this, no matter how you get your news or which device you use. There are straightforward and affordable options to do so, and even a free one that requires a bit of fiddling. Also, if you use Pocket to save articles to read later, there's a way to keep it in sync with your Kindle. Read on to learn more about the various methods and find out which works best for you.

Prerequisite: Configuring your Kindle account to receive documents

Before you can send web articles to your Kindle, you need to set up your Amazon account so that it accepts incoming documents. To do so, go to the Amazon Kindle Preferences console, scroll down, and click Personal Document Settings.

You'll see a list of your linked devices and an email address next to each one. If you haven't customized these, they probably include your username as part of the email address. If this is the case, click Edit and change it to something random that contains numbers, uppercase, lowercase, and special characters. This ensures the address is unique so that no one sends you unwanted content and Amazon doesn't send you a validation request every time you send content to your Kindle.

If you receive a validation when sending articles to your Kindle, it probably means the email address for your Kindle isn't random enough. Go back to your Kindle preferences and change it to something unique with special characters.

Now that you've set up a unique and secure address to send content to, it's time to add your email addresses to the allow list. Click Add a new approved email address below the table and add the ones you plan to send content from. To simplify the following steps, add kindle@fivefilters.org, @ktool.io, and delivery@p2k.co to the list.

One last option on this page you can fiddle with is Personal Document Archiving. It can be modified at any time, but it impacts how your documents are handled:

When the setting is on , sending a document to your Kindle address adds it to your Kindle library. It is available across all devices, including your phone or tablet. You can also delete it from any of these devices, which removes it from all your Kindle devices, including the Kindle apps on your phone, tablet, and computer.

, sending a document to your Kindle address adds it to your Kindle library. It is available across all devices, including your phone or tablet. You can also delete it from any of these devices, which removes it from all your Kindle devices, including the Kindle apps on your phone, tablet, and computer. When the setting is off, the document is only available on the Kindle you send it to. Some people prefer this option because it doesn't require an internet connection to delete an article. However, you can't start reading something on your Kindle and finish it on another device with this option.

You're done setting up your Kindle account to receive documents and articles. Let's see how you can feed it some long reads that aren't books.

Ktool: The most customizable option

Ktool is one of the most complete solutions to send content to your Kindle. You can send a link or a document to convert it into a Kindle document using the Quick Send feature from the website or app. You can also ask it to queue content and compile it into a "magazine" that can be sent daily or weekly. An innovative feature is the ability to subscribe to RSS feeds through Ktool and have it compile content into a magazine or send it directly. Plus, you can share an article to your Kindle using the Android app.

Here's how to get started with Ktool:

Install Ktool on your Android phone. Create an account. Enter your Kindle email address, the one you customized with random characters a bit earlier. By default, Ktool sends content to your e-reader individually. If you prefer your articles to be delivered in magazines, go to Settings and change the default action. 2 Images Close To send articles to your Kindle, tap your phone's Share button from the app you want to send the article and select Ktool. Give the article a name and select Send to Kindle. Ktool also has browser extensions, allowing you to send articles from your computer with just a click.

Since the Ktool app may not be at the top of the Share menu, you can tap and hold it to pin it to the top of the Share menu, making it easier to find the next time you want to send a post to your Kindle.

Ktools offers a lot of features, and some of them are free! The free membership lets you send up to five articles per month as long as they're bundled into magazines. The premium membership lifts these limits and starts at $4 per month when billed annually or $5 when paid monthly. It also lets you subscribe to up to three newsletters that can be forwarded to your Kindle and up to five RSS feeds. Finally, the premium membership, which costs $88 a year or $9 per month, lifts all limitations and lets you customize the newsletter formats to send to your Kindle. Regardless, you get a 30-day trial to ensure Ktool matches your needs before having to pay for a subscription.

Push to Kindle: Sending articles and documents in one click

Push to Kindle is probably the simplest method. It works using an Android app called Push to Kindle. It's easy to set up and works like a charm, both on your Android device and your phone. You can use an app that lets you send anything to your Kindle using your Android or iOS device's Share menu. You can also use a web browser extension for Firefox or Google Chrome or a bookmarklet for Safari that does the same on your computer.

The main advantage is that you can send virtually any article or blog post to your Kindle without worrying about formatting, as Push to Kindle takes care of it. It's good at removing ads while keeping images in the post, making sending and reading content a pleasant experience. Here's how to get started:

To start, download the Push to Kindle app on your Android device. Once installed, navigate to the app Settings. Go to Send to > Kindle Email. Enter the Kindle email address you set up in step one, and tap Done. To send an article to your Kindle, open the Share menu and select Push to Kindle, regardless of which app you use. The article is sent to your Kindle within a few minutes. 2 Images Close

If the Push to Kindle app isn't at the top of the Share menu, tap and hold it to pin it to the top of the Share menu, making it easier to find the next time you want to send a post to your Kindle.

Similarly, you can achieve the same process from any other device by downloading the appropriate browser extension, setting up a bookmarklet, or emailing a link to your Push to Kindle address. The latter is the same as your Kindle address. You only have to replace @kindle.com with @pushtokindle.com. If you're wondering, sending a link to your regular @kindle.com address will not work.

You can send posts by connecting the Push to Kindle app with the Kindle app on your phone, which avoids setting up an email address before this. Even though it's easier to set up, we don't recommend this method, as it involves two apps to send an article to your Kindle and makes it harder to email links to your Kindle without using the app.

You may be wondering if there's a catch for a third-party service to work so efficiently. There isn't one per se, but the service is only free if you send less than 20 articles per month to your Kindle. Once you reach this threshold, you must sign up for a paid subscription that costs $5 a month. Although this may sound like a lot, the service is worth it if you read many articles on your Kindle, and it saves time compared to the second method explained below.

Amazon's Send to Kindle: Free but finicky

Amazon has official apps and browser extensions that let you send content to your Kindle. However, the way they work is a bit different. Let's start with the Chrome extension, which is easy to set up and does the same as Push to Kindle, meaning it sends a distraction-free version of the article to Kindle. This is great, especially considering there are no costs associated with it.

Still, you can only do this from a full desktop browser, meaning that the app does not support sending an article from your phone. Instead, it only allows you to send documents, so you'll need to save the article before sending it. While this is troublesome, it works fine as long as you don't mind the extra steps:

Open the article in a browser. Tap the Menu icon and select Share > Print > Save as PDF. Save the file on your phone. Close If you have several articles to send, repeat the above steps until you've saved all your articles. Send the PDF files as attachments to your @kindle.com address and type Convert in the subject line. This ensures Amazon converts the PDF files to Kindle format (.azw), allowing you to read it like a regular Kindle book.

You can also open the PDF file, select the Menu icon, and select Share > Kindle, which lets you send the article to your Kindle. However, this option doesn't convert it to the Amazon file format, making reading unpleasant.

Although this method is free, it's only convenient if you plan to send articles from your computer. Otherwise, you'll spend a lot of time manually converting and sending each article, which Push to Kindle does in a split second.

P2K: Keeping your Kindle in sync with Pocket

Unlike Kobo readers, Kindles don't offer support for Pocket. However, you can keep your reading list and articles in sync using a third-party service called P2K. It's customizable and lets you decide how articles should be delivered to your Kindle.

You can schedule ad-hoc, daily, weekly, or automatic deliveries. The first is self-explanatory and does not require a subscription but is limited in the number of articles you can send and what criteria should apply. The Premium and Platinum subscriptions, which cost $3 and $5 per month, lift most or all of these limitations. Even though it's relatively pricey, we recommend biting the bullet and springing for the Platinum membership.

The free version can only send a single file to your Kindle every day or week, called "Your P2K articles [date]." This e-book contains a table of contents with the various articles you've sent. Your deliveries are also capped at five per week, with a maximum of ten articles for each delivery.

The Premium subscription lifts these limits and lets you customize delivery titles but doesn't sync articles as they're added. To do this, you'll need the Platinum membership to sync items individually and in real time, meaning that when you add an article to Pocket, it lands on your Kindle within a few minutes and appears as an individual item.

Regardless of the plan you choose, each article has links that let you Archive or Favorite the item in Pocket from your Kindle, provided the latter is connected to Wi-Fi.

Now that you know how P2K works, let's see how to set it up.

Navigate to the P2 K website and click Get started to log in with your Pocket account. Enter your email address and pick the right plan for your needs. We recommend Platinum, but you can try the free plan before paying. Click Create a Recurring Delivery to set up how your Pocket articles will be sent to your Kindle. Select how often articles should be sent to your Kindle. If you have a Platinum membership, selecting On Demand is best.

is best. If you don't want all articles to be sent to your Kindle or don't have a Platinum plan, filter whether you want the newest or oldest articles in your Pocket reading list to be sent first. If you sync your devices, uncheck Archive delivered articles , as there is a way to archive them from your Kindle. You can also pick how many articles to send at once, keeping in mind they will be grouped in batches of one, three, five, or ten articles with a generic file name.

or articles in your Pocket reading list to be sent first. If you sync your devices, uncheck , as there is a way to archive them from your Kindle. You can also pick how many articles to send at once, keeping in mind they will be grouped in batches of one, three, five, or ten articles with a generic file name. For Premium members, additional options let you limit articles sent to the ones with specific tags. It's also best to include images to make your articles more complete. After you've customized how articles should be sent, click Start Delivery. You're prompted to add a personal email address to your Kindle preferences, which you may have done in the configuration steps. Enter the Kindle email address you set up in step one and select Start Delivering Now.

Articles land on your Kindle momentarily. When reading them on your Kindle, you'll notice the Archive and Favorite links at the bottom of every article. These allow you to archive or favorite the article in your Pocket library without using another device. However, you must manually delete it from your Kindle if you don't want it on there. Similarly, if you archive an article using the Pocket app, it won't remove it from your Kindle, and you'll need to delete it manually.

This method is only useful if you need to use Pocket for a specific reason or if you bought a new Kindle and want to transfer your Pocket library. Otherwise, we recommend sticking to the first two methods and replacing the Pocket app with the Kindle app on your devices. It lets you read articles and books on your phone, tablet, computer, and reader while keeping everything in sync at no extra cost.

Make it easy on your eyes

An e-reader is the best way to enjoy articles, especially if you want to spare your eyes from the aggression of bright blue light. If you're unfamiliar with Kindles, check out our review of the latest model to see what it offers.