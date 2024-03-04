Machine learning has become integral to our daily lives, quietly shaping experiences from Netflix's personalized movie recommendations to the facial recognition technology on flagship Android phones. However, behind the scenes, these advanced systems require tons of data and hours of work to label and format this data for practical training.

Semi-supervised learning can help, making things easier on the wallet and the workload. This article explains semi-supervised learning in detail, highlighting its importance and exploring its practical applications.

The mechanics of semi-supervised learning

Semi-supervised learning is a machine learning technique that trains a predictive model using supervised learning, a small set of labeled data, and a large set of unlabeled data. This hybrid approach is handy when labeled data is hard to get or too expensive, but it's easy to get unlabeled data in bulk. While this method offers many benefits, it also faces obstacles.

The quality of the unlabeled data is crucial. If it isn't good, it could harm the model's accuracy, possibly causing overfitting. Moreover, using large volumes of unlabeled user-generated data raises ethical concerns about how these algorithms are trained.

Picture a music streaming service with songs from rock, jazz, and classical genres, but only jazz and classical tracks are labeled. When the model encounters a rock song, it initially classifies it as neither jazz nor classical. Then, a music expert listens to these unclassified tracks and labels them as rock. After retraining the model, it finally learns to identify each of the three music types.

Foundational assumptions behind semi-supervised learning

There must be a relationship between the objects in an unlabeled dataset to work with it. These assumptions guide the learning algorithm in understanding the underlying patterns and distributions of the data. They allow the algorithm to make informed guesses about the labels of unlabeled data based on their relationships to labeled examples and each other.

Cluster assumption

This assumption holds that data points within the same cluster are likelier to have the same label. This assumption suggests a more global structure, where the data naturally form groups or clusters, and these clusters are informative of the labeling.

Consider a classroom with students from different grades but no visible grade labels. If you notice that students form groups where each group discusses similar topics (like algebra, literature, or biology), the cluster assumption would suggest that students within each group are likely in the same grade, sharing similar interests or curriculum focuses.

Continuity assumption

The continuity assumption suggests that points close to each other are likelier to share the same label. If the two samples are similar, they probably belong to the same category. The continuity assumption focuses on the local neighborhood of data points without making claims about the overall data structure. On the other hand, the cluster assumption posits a more structured view, where the data form distinct groups that are homogeneous in terms of labels.

Consider a dataset of animals where the features include things like number of legs, presence of fur, and size. According to the continuity assumption, a small, furry animal with four legs (like a cat) is more likely to be classified similarly to another small, furry animal with four legs (like a dog) than to a large, non-furry animal with two legs (like an ostrich).

Manifold assumption

The manifold assumption assumes that high-dimensional data lie on a low-dimensional manifold. This means that while the data exist in a complex, high-dimensional space, the meaningful structure of the data and the actual variation can be captured in fewer dimensions. This assumption reduces the data's complexity, making it easier for the model to understand and make predictions.

Imagine a dataset of images of handwritten digits. While each image may contain thousands of pixels (high-dimensional space), the variation in how people write digits can be captured in a lower-dimensional space. This lower-dimensional space could represent key features such as stroke width, curvature, and orientation that define the difference between, for example, a '3' and an '8.'

Low-density assumption

The low-density assumption suggests that the decision boundary between different classes will likely pass through regions of low data density. If there's a gap or sparse region between clusters of data points, the boundary separating different classes is expected to be located in these low-density regions.

Imagine walking through a forest where you find patches of different types of trees (say, pine and oak). These trees are densely packed in their respective areas, but there's a "no man's land" between these patches where you hardly find any trees. If you were asked to draw a line to separate the pine area from the oak area, you'd naturally draw it through this sparse, tree-less area.

Source: kerolos yacoub

Practical applications of semi-supervised learning

Semi-supervised learning offers cost-effective and efficient solutions across various domains. Its widespread applicability has impacted several fields, facilitating cheaper and more accessible learning methods. Below are some areas where semi-supervised learning has contributed.

Improving computer vision

Semi-supervised learning helps with image and video analysis, such as object detection and facial recognition. This is beneficial for training autonomous vehicle models, which must identify diverse, complex scenarios on the road.

Facilitating natural language processing

Semi-supervised learning facilitates Natural Language Processing (NLP). Semi-supervised learning improves sentiment analysis, named entity recognition, and text summarization, especially for large language models.

Anomaly detection

Semi-supervised learning identifies outliers or unusual data points. This technique is handy in medical diagnosis, where it detects rare conditions, and in banking, for identifying fraudulent transactions and assessing credit risk.

Source: Radiological Society of North America

Simplifying classification tasks

The exponential growth of data presents a challenge for traditional labeling methods. Think about all the content users generate on platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. Semi-supervised learning makes classifying large datasets more manageable.

Power of semi-supervised learning in the age of AI

In the current booming era of artificial intelligence, the phrase "knowledge is power" has never been more relevant. Machine Learning practitioners often find themselves drowning in unlabeled dirty data or starved of any labeled data. Semi-supervised learning has become a powerful tool to navigate these extremes, making it easier to train generative AI models efficiently.