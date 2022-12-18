With over one billion users, Facebook Marketplace has become a preferred place for users to sell goods. Factors such as ease of use, flawless payments, better product exposure, and direct contact with buyers lead to a seamless selling experience on Facebook's e-commerce platform.

Unlike Amazon or eBay, sellers don't need to go through a lengthy process to add products on Facebook Marketplace. Anyone with a valid Facebook account can sell using the mobile app for Android, iOS, or the Facebook website.

Do you have a piece of old furniture lying around? Have an extra smart speaker or Aold phone lying around? If so, Facebook Marketplace is great spot to list your items and connect with potential buyers in your local area.

Things you can't sell on Facebook Marketplace

Before we show you how to put an item for sale on Facebook Marketplace, you should learn about things you can't sell.

Healthcare products

Services like house cleaning and plumbing

Digital products

Adult products

Animals

Gift cards and vouchers

Weapons, ammunition, and explosives

Digital subscriptions

Virtual currency

Tobacco products

Recalled products

Devices that have unauthorized content

Items that show before and after pictures (for example, pictures showing weight loss)

Sell on Facebook Marketplace using the mobile app

It's time to start selling on social media. Follow the steps below to sell on Facebook Marketplace using mobile apps.

We used Facebook Marketplace for Android throughout the screenshots, but the process is the same for iPhone users.

Open Facebook on your phone and check the news feed. Move to the hamburger menu. Select Marketplace and other business pages. 2 Images Close Tap Sell at the top. Select a relevant option from the bottom menu. We will select Items. Close Add photos (up to 10), a title, and a selling fee. Pick a relevant category. Select from Home & Garden, Entertainment, Clothing & Accessories, Families, Hobbies, and Electronics. Enter item condition and description. Close Edit your location (if Facebook doesn't have location permission, it may show the wrong area information). Tap Publish at the top to make your listing live on Marketplace for all Facebook users. Close

You can hide the listing from friends, boost it to reach more potential buyers, share it in Facebook sell groups, and mention additional listing options. The latter is worth exploring if you want to clarify specific details about the product.

You can tap Additional listing options to change availability (as a single item or stock), shipping options, and set meetup preferences (public meetup, door pickup, or door dropoff).

When you list a home for rent or sale, Marketplace asks you to add details like property type, the number of bedrooms, bathrooms, property address, built-up area, carpet area, air conditioning type, and amenities.

2 Images

Close

List your items on the Facebook website

Facebook on the desktop should be convenient if you want to list several products on the Marketplace. The e-commerce platform isn't limited to the Facebook app. Here's how to list items on Facebook Marketplace from your broswer.

Visit Facebook on the web and log in with your account details. Select the Marketplace tab at the top. Click Create new listing from the sidebar. Choose a listing type. Add product photos. You can drag and drop images from your computer and upload photos directly from your phone. Type the title, price, category, and condition. Enter the brand name, description of the item, and product tags. Tap Next. You can select up to 20 groups to list your item. Before you tap the Publish button, check the listing preview from the right side.

Once you add several products on Facebook Marketplace, head to the seller Facebook profile to see messages, ratings, listing shares, and other Marketplace insights.

Click Create new listing in Marketplace (refer to the steps above). Click Your listings. Select the Seller dashboard and check relevant information from the following menu.

Mobile users can head to Marketplace (check the steps above) and open the profile to check the dashboard.

Close

Tips for selling on Facebook Marketplace

Simply listing your products on the Facebook Marketplace won't do the job. You should follow the tips below to move items off the shelves quickly.

Use clear, high-quality photos that show all the sides of the product. If possible, add original photos of the new product rather than images from the company website.

Be specific in the product description and list items. Write a detailed description of the item's condition, size, variations, and more.

If you sell used clothing or footwear, make sure they are as clean as possible.

Track your listing after a week and give it a boost via Facebook ads to reach more potential customers.

Check your rivals' similar items and price your product accordingly. Don't pick a higher price unless your product has something superior.

Reply to customer questions in a timely manner.

Even for high-demand items, make yourself open for an offer and negotiation.

Use tags to make your products easier to find.

Beware of fraudsters who ask you to move conversations from Facebook to another platform. It's probably a scam. You should only use Facebook Messenger for official conversation records. Stick with the default payment method or PayPal to collect money.

If you are going for a personal meetup, visit the buyer during day hours and in a public place.

Keep track of your seller rating as it may impact future buyers.

Share the listing across relevant Facebook pages.

Follow all Facebook Marketplace rules.

Become a top seller on Facebook Marketplace

Protecting your personal Facebook account and Marketplace listings from unauthorized access is important. Check out our dedicated post on setting up two-factor authentication on your Facebook account.