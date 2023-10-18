Summary WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that allows users to send self-destructing voice messages, providing more privacy for sensitive conversations.

The feature, currently available to beta testers, prevents recipients from forwarding, saving, recording, or exporting the voice note.

While not officially available to all users yet, WhatsApp's track record suggests that this feature will eventually be widely implemented.

Many privacy-driven instant messaging apps have rolled out some version of view-once messages. These allow users to send text and media that can only be opened once by the recipient. Of course, workarounds like screenshots can still be a concern depending on the app you’re using. However, it can provide some peace of mind, assuming you’re also exchanging messages with people you trust. Now, WhatsApp is rolling out this type of feature, specifically for voice messages sent on the app.

WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.23.22.4 and WhatsApp beta for iOS version 23.21.1.73 have given some beta testers the option to send self-destructing voice notes, as discovered by WABetaInfo. To see if it’s available in beta for you, a new view-once icon should appear in your chat bar while you’re recording a message. Upon selecting this icon, the recipient will be unable to forward, save, record, or export your voice note. Additionally, it’s worth mentioning that if the recipient dismisses the message, it cannot be restored and replayed.

This feature was first seen back in beta version 2.23.7.8. At the time, it was unclear when — or if — Meta was going to make self-destructing voice notes a widely available feature. It’s still not officially an option for standard WhatsApp users, and not all beta users may have access to it just yet. However, that doesn’t mean it isn’t eventually coming to the app. To the contrary, most features WhatsApp has implemented in a beta version this year have made it to the stable channel within a few months.

Snapchat may have started the self-destructing message trend way back in 2011, but competitors — including WhatsApp — have been quick to follow suit. Signal, which prides itself on its end-to-end encryption, already allowed users to send view-once texts. At the beginning of 2020, it expanded this feature to include media.

Interestingly, Meta — which owns WhatsApp — rolled out disappearing messages for both its Messenger and Instagram apps around the same time. With Vanish Mode enabled, users have the option to send messages that self-destruct after they’ve been read. It also adopted a feature from Snapchat, notifying users of when a screenshot was taken by the recipient.

Whether or not WhatsApp’s new self-destructing voice note feature will make it to the masses has yet to be determined. That being said, the move might be a selling point to those who are looking to pivot to a more secure instant messaging app. Of course, you’ll also have to trust Meta and your message recipients with your data, but WhatsApp chats are fully end-to-end encrypted, so there's not much to be gleaned aside from message timing and frequency.