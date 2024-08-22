Good robot mowers offer the convenience of fully automated lawn care, but also come with considerable drawbacks. These include poor obstacle recognition, high cost, or the timely installation of boundary wires. With the Navimow i105N, Segway promises to offer an affordable product that's efficient, quiet, dependable, and can handle lawns up to 1/8 acre. With the device, you can enjoy hassle-free lawn care without spending a lot of time on a complex setup process. It also boasts reliable obstacle avoidance, as well as a bunch of advanced features. Let's delve into the details of what makes this machine a noteworthy contender.

Best value Segway Navimow i105N 7.5 / 10 The Segway Navimow i105N is an advanced robot lawn mower with a built-in camera for precise navigation, making it super reliable. It also uses real-time kinematics, a feature that enables the bot to make use of GPS signals for accurate positioning during the mowing process. Pros Value for money

Camera-supported RTK positioning

Obstacle detection Cons Mowing performance

Control panel isn't user-friendly

No support for Alexa and Google Assistant $999 at Amazon

Price, availability, and specs

The Segway Navimow i105N is selling for $1,000. It can be purchased on Amazon or directly from Segway. Many accessories are also available, including a $200 garage attachment, a 4G access module for $150, as well as a $50 antenna extension kit.

Specifications Cutting Width 7.1 in Dimensions 21.5 x 15.2 x 11.2 in Noise Level 58 dB

What's good about the Segway Navimow i105N?

Plenty of value for not that much money

Close

Despite its affordable price, the Segway Navimow i105N comes with plenty of advanced features that not even some pricier competitors have, making it a great choice for most. At only $1,000, the Navimow i105N is competitively priced, offering great value for its features and performance. This makes it an attractive option for budget-conscious homeowners who are looking for an efficient robotic mower that won't break the bank.

Like most modern robot mowers, the Segway Navimow i105N doesn't need boundary wires to determine where to mow. Instead, it uses a combination of RTK and GPS technology, which ensures the robot receives high-precision positioning data. However, this technology may be tricky when there's an obstructed view of the sky, causing the mower to stop working. Thankfully, the Navimow i105N comes with camera-assisted positioning, which ensures the robot never gets lost, even in areas with weak GPS signals. This technology helps the mower understand lawn boundaries and avoid crossing them to continue mowing efficiently.

In addition, the Segway Navimow i105N has precise obstacle avoidance, allowing it to sense and mow around them, without leaving too much of a gap. This prevents large unmowed areas, optimizing the overall results.

Another significant advantage is the user-friendly Navimow app. It lets you edit and adjust the map with different zones, channels, and no-go areas. You can also create customizable mowing schedules for each zone and even adjust the mowing direction for each one. The mower comes with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity as standard, while an optional 4G module provides control even when it's not within your router's reach.

Caring for the Navimow i105N is also straightforward and hassle-free. With its IP66 certification, the mower is well-protected against dust and water. This means a quick hose down and wipe are usually sufficient to keep it clean and running smoothly. Nevertheless, the camera needs to be cleaned manually, as an obstructed view will prevent the mower from mowing properly. Another benefit is quiet operation. At just 58 dB of noise, the Navimow i105N is among the quieter options available.

What's bad about the Segway Navimow i105N?

Mowing isn't perfect

Close

Despite its many strengths, the Navimow i105N isn't perfect and has a few drawbacks. However, this model is significantly more affordable than some others, meaning it's important to nuance these shortcomings.

Navigation is the biggest issue with the Navimow i105N. Indeed, although it's positioning is flawless, the robot doesn't always follow parallel lines. As a result, there are often small unmowed strips of grass that require manual trimming. It also struggles when mowing corners, often finding it hard to follow the right angle. In most cases, it requires some manual touch-ups to ensure a uniformly cut lawn, which slightly defeats its purpose.

Additionally, the Navimow i105N does allow for electronic adjustment of the mowing height. Instead, you need to manually do so using a dial on the robot. Although this isn't particularly hard to achieve, it means you can't set different mowing heights for different zones, which some other mowers like the Dreametech A1 offer.

Another downside is its relatively short battery life, lasting up to 60 minutes per charge. This may not be sufficient for larger lawns, requiring more frequent recharging and potentially increasing the overall time needed to finish mowing. If you have a significantly large area to mow, consider paying the $300 premium to get the Navimow i110N instead.

Moreover, the mower's lack of integration with smart assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant is a notable drawback. This means you can't use smart speakers to start a mowing cycle remotely. Also, while the app is particularly user-friendly, the robot's control panel is not very intuitive.

Should you buy it?

Yes, if you don't want to spend too much on a mower

The Navimow i105N is a promising robotic mower with several innovative features that make it a strong contender on the market. Its quiet operation, user-friendly app, excellent positioning, and obstacle detection are significant advantages that enhance the mowing experience. Its attractive price further adds to its appeal, offering great value for its features and performance.

If you have a small to medium-sized lawn and value an affordable, quiet, and low-maintenance mower, the Navimow i105N could be an excellent choice. However, if you have a larger lawn that requires precise trimming with advanced customization options, you might want to consider other models on the market.