Few companies in the history of video games have had the rollercoaster ride that Sega has endured throughout the years. Thus, for every high in Sega’s history, there must come the inevitable low and with it, the loss of something good. Sega appears to be shutting down its Sega Forever mobile game service.

The phantom service

Titles from the Sega Forever lineup started disappearing from the Play Store in September, and a few more have quietly crossed the Lethe since the purge was first noticed. As of right now, over half of the lineup has disappeared, and all signs point to Sega Forever shuffling off to join the Saturn and the Dreamcast in the graveyard of great ideas that Sega failed to capitalize on.

For those out of the loop, Sega Forever was a service Sega spun up after the last time it discontinued support for its paid mobile offerings. The idea was to capitalize on its massive library of retro games by making freemium versions of them available on Android and iOS. To play for free, you had to endure ads between levels, but this made the games available to everyone since there was no longer a paywall to play these classics. All you had to do to receive the same premium experience as a paid game was drop $2 to remove the ads through a single in-app purchase. On top of this, Sega offered cloud saves and controller support for the games on the service.

Now, when players launch those delisted games, they are met with a message that reads in part, “Support for this game will be discontinued,” and offers a link for more info on where to play the game on other platforms. That link doesn’t actually offer more info; rather, it sends you to sega.com, which has no mention of Sega Forever or where to play the delisted games.

So, what does it mean that Sega will no longer support these games? We don’t know for sure, but it’s almost certain that cloud saves and leaderboards will be wiped out. It also means that these games that you potentially paid for now have a shelf life as the Android OS continues to develop and older apps are rendered obsolete.

Does this mean this is the end of Sega Forever? It's possible, but here’s what we do know:

To date, 15 games in the Sega Forever lineup have been delisted since September and 11 remain available.

All of Sega Forever’s social media channels (formerly very active) have been silent since August 31.

Emails associated with Sega Forever support (help@sega.net and community@sega.net) have been shut down.

On September 28 Sega put out a news release saying it expected to lose ¥14.3 billion ($95.8 million) this fiscal year and it planned to implement “structural reforms.”

Following that news release, Sega’s stock price plummeted to its lowest level in over 10 years.

It’s not a sure thing that Sega Forever is living on borrowed time, but it sure is looking that way.

Sega’s not saying what its plans are for Sega Forever going forward (we asked), but there’s likely a big change in mobile strategy incoming. Back in August (just about the time the socials went quiet), Sega acquired Angry Birds developer Rovio for $776 million with the goal of capitalizing on Rovio’s live service gaming expertise.

Whatever happens with the Sega Forever library, you can still play the games you’ve already downloaded until your OS no longer supports them. And if there are a few titles that you wish you would have downloaded, there are always APK sites to fall back on.