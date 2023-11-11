It's easy to befriend and unfriend people on Facebook. But having a large fan base is an achievement, especially if you're a business owner. People who follow your personal profile or page can see images, videos, GIF content, and other posts you make on their news feeds. Automatically, they join your train when you become friends. However, it isn't necessary, as you can have followers without being friends.

People may decide to unsubscribe from your content at any time. Facebook doesn't inform you, so you need to check it yourself. It's easy to do from your mobile devices and personal computers. The platform also provides options to control who can follow you for better privacy. If you want to see who your supporters are, here's how.

What is the difference between Facebook friends and followers?

Your Facebook friends are people with whom you have a mutual connection. They sent the request, and you accepted it, indicating consent. Afterward, you follow each other automatically and can see one another's posts. Also, any of you may unfollow each other at any moment.

Followers are people who choose to receive updates on your posts. They can see your content on their news feed, whether you're friends or not. This aspect is where Instagram's follower removal system would've been helpful.

On Instagram, you can remove spammers or people you don't like from your followers list. Facebook doesn't offer such a feature, but you can block people's accounts, and they automatically leave your friends and followers lists.

When someone unfollows you, or you do the same, Facebook doesn't inform anyone. You must check your followers list to see if it's increased or dwindled. It's not as apparent as the friends list, and you may miss it.

Checking the follower count for Facebook pages is easier. You'll see it beneath the page name, along with the people you're following.

How to view Facebook followers on mobile devices

The Facebook app provides a convenient way to manage your account, friends, and followers from your phone or tablet. The browser version also allows you to do the same, except letting you see followers. If you use the web version, switch to desktop view or access it from a PC. Follow the steps below to start.

View Facebook profile followers

Tap the menu or profile icon in the upper-right corner. Tap your account name to view your profile. Under Details, tap See your About info. Close Scroll down to the bottom of the page to go to the Followers section. Tap See All to expand the list. Close

View Facebook page followers​​​​​

Tap the menu or profile icon in the upper-right corner. Tap the drop-down icon beside your account name. Select your page to switch to it. Alternatively, tap the reload button beside the drop-down icon to access your page. Close Tap the menu or profile icon in the upper-right corner. Select your page name to view it. Tap Followers. Close

How to view Facebook followers on computers

Access Facebook from a PC if you want a wider view. Regardless of your device's model, you can visit the website from your preferred browser. Use the following steps to see your followers.

View Facebook profile followers

Visit facebook.com and log in to your account. Click your profile icon in the upper-right corner. Then, select your account name. Alternatively, click your account name in the left sidebar. From your profile, click Friends. Then Followers.

View Facebook page followers

On facebook.com, click See more in the left sidebar to expand the list. Select Pages. Alternatively, click your profile icon in the upper-right corner. Then, click your page icon to switch to it. Select your page. Click Followers.

How to manage Facebook followers access

If you don't want strangers following you, or you want more followers, you can control their access in two ways. Either allow anyone on Facebook to follow you, or restrict it to friends only. You can also decide who can view your followers list, comments, and profile and receive notifications when you make posts. Here's how to do it.

Manage Facebook followers and content access on the app

Tap your profile icon in the upper-right corner. Go to Settings & privacy > Settings. Close Under Audience and visibility, tap Followers and public content. Under Who can follow me, tap Public to allow anyone on Facebook to follow you. Tap Friends to restrict followers between mutual connections. Close

Manage Facebook followers and content access on computers

Visit facebook.com and sign in to your account. Click your profile icon in the upper-right corner. Go to Settings & privacy > Settings > Privacy > Public posts. Under Who can follow me, choose between the public and friends.

Regularly check up on your Facebook fans

Check your Facebook followers to understand the kind of people you attract online. This way, you can craft content that encourages engagement and rake in more fans. If you can't see your followers, the list may be private. If that isn't the case, clear the app's cache to erase conflicting temporary files. Reinstall it if every troubleshooting effort fails.