Thanks to ever-growing subscription prices among the top streaming services, sharing passwords has become common. However, you may be unwillingly sharing your account credentials more widely than you'd think. It can be your ex-partner, a distant relative, a friend from college days, or anyone else. Keep a close tab on the connected devices to your main account and see who is using your streaming subscriptions without your consent.

While there's no harm in sharing your account details with family members, unauthorized access can annoy you and put you at privacy risk. Most streaming services limit the simultaneous connections on your account. You are in for an unpleasant experience when unwanted guests stream from your account during high-profile events like the Super Bowl. Follow the guide below to remove unfamiliar devices from your accounts and enjoy a seamless experience on your top streaming device.

We cover the most popular streaming services in the list below. It isn't possible to cover every streaming app. The steps to revoke the account access for unfamiliar devices remain identical for most services. We focus on the desktop (web) apps here.

Netflix

Let's start the list with one of the top on-demand streaming services: Netflix. The company's most popular plans offer four concurrent streams. Here's how you can see who is piggybacking on your Netflix subscription.

Open Netflix on the web and log in with your account details. Click your account picture in the upper-right corner and select Account. Select Manage Access and devices under the Security & Privacy menu. Check the list of devices using your Netflix account. Glance at the platform, date, time, and the profile others use. Click Sign Out beside unfamiliar devices.

You can also change your Netflix password and simultaneously sign out of all devices. Then, save your new password in one of the top password managers.

Amazon Prime Video

The Amazon Prime subscription is popular among cord-cutters thanks to perks like one-day delivery (in selected locations), the Amazon Music add-on, and excellent original shows and movies. If you shared your Amazon credentials with several people to watch the Jack Ryan season finale, use the steps below to deregister unfamiliar devices.

Launch Prime Video on the web and sign in with your account details. Hover the cursor over the profile picture at the top and go to Account & Settings. Slide to the Your Devices tab. Check the list of devices and date of registration. Click Deregister beside unknown devices and confirm your decision.

Spotify

Spotify is the most popular music streaming service, with 220 million paid subscribers in 180+ markets. If you shared your Spotify plan on a road trip, follow the steps below to revoke the permission.

Visit Spotify on the web and click the profile picture at the top. Select Account. Under Account overview, select Sign out everywhere. However, this doesn't include partner devices like speakers, game consoles, and TVs. Select Apps from the sidebar. Click Remove Access for unfamiliar devices and services.

Disney Plus

Unlike other streaming services, Disney doesn't show a list of devices connected to your account. You only have the option to log out of all devices at once.

Visit Disney Plus on the web and click your profile avatar at the top. Select Account. Click Log out of all devices under Account Details, and you're good to go.

Hulu

Disney-owned Hulu is another well-known streaming service among cord-cutters. Follow the steps below to see who is using your Hulu subscription.

Go to Hulu on your desktop. Select your profile and click Account. Select Manage devices and check the list of devices with the added date. If one of the listings is unfamiliar to you, click Remove beside it.

YouTube, YouTube Music, and YouTube TV

You can manage Google's streaming services from your account page. It's a more streamlined process than visiting the settings page of each service.

Go to the Google account page and select Security from the sidebar. Scroll to Your devices menu and select Manage all devices. Your Google services are bundled together on a device. This means that when you sign out from YouTube on a device, it logs you out from Google Maps, Music, and other services. Select an unfamiliar device and click Sign out from the following menu.

Apple TV Plus and Apple Music

Similar to Google, your Apple services are associated with your Apple ID, and you'll deregister a device from the company's web page. Here's what you'll do.

Navigate to the Apple ID page. Sign in with your account details. Select Devices from the side menu. Select a suspicious device from the list. Select Remove my account from the following menu.

Share streaming subscriptions with your loved ones only

You can always change the password for any streaming service, but it logs you out from all devices, including yours. Setting them up on your gaming console, tablet, parent's smart TV, and other devices can be tedious.

If you're tired of seeing an ever-growing subscription bill on credit card statements, now is the right time to check the top free movie streaming sites.