Leaks surrounding the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro just won't stop. Google is scheduled to announce the new Pixels on October 19th, but given the current pace of leaks, it's likely that everything about these phones will be detailed before that. Just shortly after a German retailer accidentally revealed the launch pricing and pre-order offers for the Pixel 6 in the region, leaker Evan Blass has shared a plethora of marketing renders of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

The renders show the Pixel 6 in all its glory in different colors and from all possible angles, on top of confirming its IP68 certification for dust and water resistance. Some of the renders are of the Pixel 6 Pro as they show a device with triple rear cameras, labeled as consisting of a 50MP primary, a 48MP telephoto, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens.

The new Live Space widget is highlighted in one of the renders that will display the status updates of your flight and relevant information related to it, possibly including its QR code for super-quick check-ins without requiring you to open any app. One of our tipsters also spotted a subtle Adidas logo in one of the screenshots, showing up underneath the clock on the lockscreen. It seems to be part of a GPS tracking session started by the Adidas running app. We haven't spotted this functionality in any of the Android 12 betas yet, so it could be a new Pixel-exclusive feature.

More interestingly, there's a render of the Pixel 6 sitting on the new Pixel Stand with an updated charging interface. There are Performance and Quiet mode buttons visible at the bottom, indicating that the Pixel Stand's second iteration will have a built-in fan and support faster wireless charging speeds. As we previously revealed, the new Pixel Stand should support up to 23W fast wireless charging, with wired speeds topping out at 33W.

Another set of renders show the new Pixel Security app that will be bundled with the Pixel 6 series. It does not seem to offer any new functionality but bring different device-related security options under one roof. It also mentions face unlock, so Google could be using the front camera on the new Pixels to deliver this functionality. It's unlikely that it will be as secure as the Pixel 4's advanced sensor array, though.

With less than a couple of weeks left for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to launch, it's almost safe to expect more detailed leaks of the devices to pop up revealing the last few secrets about them.

