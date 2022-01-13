The Moto G Stylus 2022 is expected to launch pretty soon, but there’s hardly any detail not uncovered already — if recent leaks are anything to go by. We’ve seen renders showing off the device before, but the latest gives us a more detailed look at the phone.

The new render reveals all aspects of the incoming Moto G Stylus in a not-before-seen gold color (per 91Mobile). The top of the device is shown housing a secondary microphone, while the bottom contains a USB Type-C port, stylus holder, speaker grille, and primary microphone. Looking at the sides, we see a volume rocker and a power button embedded with a fingerprint sensor on the right, and a SIM-tray slot on the left. The front and back of the phone are consistent with previous renders, showing a centered selfie punch-hole cutout with chunky bezels front-wise and a rectangular module (housing three lenses and an LED flash) and Moto logo on the rear.

Some reports suggest that the 2022 Moto G Stylus will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 CPU, while others claim it’ll be the Snapdragon 480 Plus — we’d have to wait until more information surfaces before drawing conclusions. That said, it might interest you to know that while the G85 is similar to the Snapdragon 678 in last year's model, the SD 480 actually bests last year's chip (surprise!). Whichever SoC the device launches with, it’ll have up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and will feature a slightly tall (20.5:9 aspect ratio) 6.78-inch LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Stylus 2022 is expected to have a 4,500mAh battery with fast-charging support but will, sadly, launch with Android 11 out of the box from all indications.

Like previous models, the Moto G Stylus 2022 will come with a built-in pen, making it a cheaper alternative for those who want a stylus experience without having to shell out a ton of money for the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Unfortunately, there’s currently no word on the launch date, so we’ll have to wait until more information surfaces.

