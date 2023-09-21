Google Smart Displays like the Google Nest Hub and the Nest Hub Max are the best devices to view glanceable information like the current weather and your upcoming appointments, control your smart home devices, and play music. One of our favorite features of Google Smart Display is its ability to display photos saved in Google Photos. With tight integration with the Google Photos app, which hosts our memories, the Google Smart Displays become the perfect digital photo frame.

If you've never used this feature, here's how to see your photos and albums on Google Smart Display.

Display your photos on Google Smart Display

Google Smart Display is the digital photo frame you need in your life. It connects with your Google Photos account to display your memories. The best part is that you can select what albums to display, so no unwanted photos appear on the Google Smart Display.

To see your photos on Google Smart Display, swipe up on the display from the bottom and tap the Settings icon. Select the Photo Frame option. On this page, tap the Google Photos option. You can choose to display the pictures of your family and friends, which are automatically curated by Google using your Google Photos and shared photos library. If you want to curate your photos, choose an album or albums created inside Google Photos. Tap the Done button to save the changes after you make the selection. That's it. The Google Smart Display displays the photos and changes them at regular intervals.

How to remove a photo from Google Smart Display

If you notice a picture you don't want to see on your Google Smart Display, you can permanently remove it so that it never shows again. There are several ways to remove a photo from Google Smart Display.

Create a Google Photos album specifically for Google Smart Display

The best way to ensure an unwanted picture never displays on your Google Nest Hub, Nest Hub Max, or another Google Smart Display is to create an album inside Google Photos that contains the photos you want to see.

To create an album in Google Photos, launch the app and choose the Library option. 2 Images Close Tap the New Album button to create a new album. Close Give it a name and use the Select photos button to add photos to the album. Tap the Add button to save changes. 2 Images Close

After you create the album and fill it with photos you want to display, select it in your Google Smart Display and deselect the other albums. Only the photos you chose show on your Google Smart Display.

Ask Google Assistant to remove the photo from Google Smart Display

If you don't want to create a new album for your Google Smart Display, ask Google Assistant to remove the photo you don't like. When you see an unwanted photo on your Google Smart Display, say, "OK Google, remove this photo." Following your confirmation, Google archives the photo and removes it from your smart display.

When you archive a photo in Google Photos, it remains in the album and appears in search results. However, Google Photos doesn't use archived photos to create movies or animations.

Manage your photos on Google Smart Display

Google also lets you manage your photos on its smart display with quick voice commands. For example, you can say, "OK Google, when was this photo taken," and Google tells you the date when you took that photo. Here are other commands you can use to manage photos on your Google Smart Display:

"Next photo" changes the current photo and shows the next picture in rotation.

"Previous photo" goes back to the previous photo.

"Share this photo with [contact name]" opens the share menu and allows you to share the current photo with the mentioned contact.

"Where was this photo taken" finds the location where you captured the photo.

"Favorite this photo" adds the photo to your Favorites folder.

Google Photos option not available in Google Smart Display fix

If you followed the steps and didn't see the Google Photos option in your Google Smart Display, there are a few things you can try to fix.

Unplug and plug in the device to restart it to see if it solves the issues.

If the first step doesn't work, ensure you have signed in with the correct Google account.

Update your Google Smart Display to the latest software version.

These simple steps will fix the issue, and the Google Photos option should appear on your Google Smart Display. Some users have complained that they don't see the Select friends & family option when selecting albums. If that's the case, you must create the album. Launch the Google Home app on your phone and tap your smart display. Next, go to settings > Photo Frame > Google Photos. Then, select the family & friends option and choose the people you want to include.

Display your memories on Google Smart Display

We hope this guide helped you showcase your beautiful photos on your Google Smart Display. Before you go, read our guide on Google Photos to get the most out of your Google Photos library.