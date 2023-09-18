Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

It is easy to get carried away with shopping on Amazon. The simplicity of clicking a couple of buttons and having everything from a pair of socks to a robot vacuum show up at your door is tempting. But seeing how much you've spent on Amazon isn't easy. It is possible, but you'll jump through a few hoops.

There's a Chrome extension that still works. You can also use your credit card statements and digital wallets. There's also the manually intensive (yet surprisingly eye-opening) method of going through your order history item-by-item with a calculator. We've made it manageable with our handy guide.

Amazon is removing options to view your spending history

A black keyboard with a blue Add to cart button where the enter button usually is
Source: Pixabay/Tumisu

Amazon removed the ability to download your entire order history in a handy CSV file in March 2023. This was the default method for seeing how much you've spent on Amazon. The option, called Download Order Reports, was located on your Accounts settings page and would give you a spreadsheet file of your entire order history on the site.

Third-party apps that can view your shopping data are few and far between. Amazon has been actively cracking down on third-party access since 2019 as part of a purported privacy protection drive, most recently with the end of a handy shopping assistant that helped shoppers save money by finding the best deals.

These decisions make it more difficult to view how much you've spent on Amazon.

Chrome extensions

There's a handy Chrome extension that still has access to Amazon data. The Amazon Order History Reporter extension can be installed on any Chromium-based browser from the Google extension store. You'll do this on a computer and not a mobile device.

  1. Download and install the Amazon Order History Reporter from the Chrome Web store.
  2. Choose Add to Chrome.
    The Chrome web store page for Amazon Order History Reporter extension with a red arrow pointing to the Add to Chrome button.
  3. Click Add Extension.
    A pop up on the Chrome web store asking for permission to install Amazon Order History Reporter extension with a red arrow pointing to Add extension.
  4. Go to the Amazon website and log in to your account.
  5. Click the newly installed extension. You may need to go into the extension settings and pin it if you don't see it.
    Amazon homepage in Chrome with a red arrow pointing to the Amazon Order History Reporter extension in the top right
  6. Choose the date range you want to view and select Show totals in csv downloads.
    The Amazon Order History Reporter extension is open with a series of dates in orange boxes showing and several checkable boxes, and red arrows point to the dates and one points to the box marked Show totals in csv downloads.
  7. Click Download spreadsheet ('.csv').
    A web page showing several Amazon orders arranged in a table with a red arrow pointing to a blue button that says download spreadsheet.

You can view your data after you add it to a spreadsheet. When you download multiple years' worth of orders using this extension and combine them into one spreadsheet, you can view your entire Amazon order history in one spot.

Use your digital wallet to view your Amazon spending

Amazon toyed with the idea of a digital wallet in 2014 but quietly discontinued it a year later. Apple, Google, and Samsung have forged ahead. Today, nearly half of US adults use a mobile or digital wallet to make payments. If you're one of them, you can view how much you've spent on Amazon using Google Pay. Neither Samsung Pay nor Apple Pay allow you to see transactions beyond the most recent.

View your Amazon spending on Google Pay

You can get a rough idea of how much you've spent on Amazon using Google Pay by following these steps:

  1. Open Google Pay on your Android phone.
  2. Tap the search magnifying glass.
  3. Enter the keyword Shopping.
    2 Images
    Google Pay home screen in dark mode with a red arrow pointing to the search bar.
    Google Pay in dark mode with the word Shopping typed in the search bar
  4. Tap the Businesses tab after the search results are returned.
    2 Images
    Google Pay in dark mode showing recent transactions with a red arrow pointing to the Businesses tab
    Google Pay in dark mode with an alphabetical list of businesses beginning with Google.
  5. Select the Amazon icon.
  6. This shows you the past month of spending with Amazon. You can adjust the date ranges and go back month by month to view your totals. It's not ideal, but it is better than nothing.

Use your credit card statements to see how much you've spent on Amazon

If you use your credit card or debit card for all your Amazon shopping, it's easy to view what you've spent by going to your bank's website and downloading your statements. Each bank is different, but they all allow you to view your statements, and usually, you can sort by date range and merchant.

Simply search for Amazon or sort alphabetically and then add up your spending.

Manually add your Amazon orders

When all else fails, you can resort to the most labor-intensive method of adding your Amazon spending item-by-item on Amazon. Have a piece of paper, a pencil, and a calculator nearby. Here's how you can see all your past Amazon orders.

View your Amazon orders on the web

To view your Amazon orders on the web, go to Amazon.com and log in to your account, then follow these steps:

  1. Hover your mouse over Accounts & Lists.
    The Amazon homepage with a red arrow pointing to the Accounts & Lists option
  2. Click Your Orders.
    The Amazon homepage with the Accounts & Lists drop down open and a red arrow pointing to Your Orders.
  3. Sort by date in the drop-down menu.
    Amazon Your Orders page with a red arrow pointing to the date drop down and the drop down is open displaying multiple date ranges.
  4. You'll see the total spent on each order at the top of each box.
    Amazon Your Orders page showing past orders with a red arrow pointing to a red circle around a total for one order.
  5. Write each order total on a piece of paper as you scroll down.
  6. Add the totals with a calculator.

View your Amazon order history on mobile

You can do the same thing using your mobile device. However, there are more steps to go through, and the experience is not enjoyable. Still, it is possible. Here's how:

  1. Open the Amazon app and tap the person silhouette at the bottom.
  2. Tap Your Orders.
    2 Images
    The Amazon mobile homepage
    The Amazon mobile profile page with a red arrow pointing to Your Orders button
  3. Open Filter.
  4. Choose a date range and tap Apply.
    2 Images
    Amazon mobile app with a red arrow pointing to the Filter option.
    The Amazon mobile app with a red arrow pointing to Apply
  5. Select one of your orders.
  6. Tap View order details.
    2 Images
    The Amazon mobile app showing past orders with a red arrow pointing at an order for men's winter boots as an example.
    The Amazon mobile app showing the men's winter boots order with a red arrow pointing to View order details.
  7. You'll see the total for the entire order at the top.
    The Amazon mobile app showing the order details with a red circle around the total cost of this order.

This method is the least ideal way to see how much you've spent on Amazon, but it has some unexpected benefits. Seeing the stuff you've bought can be an eye-opener, and you may realize you don't need half of it. This can help you with your shopping decisions in the future. At the very least, it will be a fun trip down memory lane.

It's important to track your Amazon spending

Every household needs a good budget, and a way to take control of your finances is to track your Amazon spending. It's easy to overspend on Amazon because of deal after deal popping up on your feed. You can quickly lose control of your spending after a couple of years of this, so it is important to go back and see how much you've spent on Amazon. Still, Amazon makes this difficult. Removing the option to download your order history was a setback for consumers, but there are ways around this.