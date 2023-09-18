It is easy to get carried away with shopping on Amazon. The simplicity of clicking a couple of buttons and having everything from a pair of socks to a robot vacuum show up at your door is tempting. But seeing how much you've spent on Amazon isn't easy. It is possible, but you'll jump through a few hoops.

There's a Chrome extension that still works. You can also use your credit card statements and digital wallets. There's also the manually intensive (yet surprisingly eye-opening) method of going through your order history item-by-item with a calculator. We've made it manageable with our handy guide.

Amazon is removing options to view your spending history

Amazon removed the ability to download your entire order history in a handy CSV file in March 2023. This was the default method for seeing how much you've spent on Amazon. The option, called Download Order Reports, was located on your Accounts settings page and would give you a spreadsheet file of your entire order history on the site.

Third-party apps that can view your shopping data are few and far between. Amazon has been actively cracking down on third-party access since 2019 as part of a purported privacy protection drive, most recently with the end of a handy shopping assistant that helped shoppers save money by finding the best deals.

These decisions make it more difficult to view how much you've spent on Amazon.

Chrome extensions

There's a handy Chrome extension that still has access to Amazon data. The Amazon Order History Reporter extension can be installed on any Chromium-based browser from the Google extension store. You'll do this on a computer and not a mobile device.

Download and install the Amazon Order History Reporter from the Chrome Web store. Choose Add to Chrome. Click Add Extension. Go to the Amazon website and log in to your account. Click the newly installed extension. You may need to go into the extension settings and pin it if you don't see it. Choose the date range you want to view and select Show totals in csv downloads. Click Download spreadsheet ('.csv').

You can view your data after you add it to a spreadsheet. When you download multiple years' worth of orders using this extension and combine them into one spreadsheet, you can view your entire Amazon order history in one spot.

Use your digital wallet to view your Amazon spending

Amazon toyed with the idea of a digital wallet in 2014 but quietly discontinued it a year later. Apple, Google, and Samsung have forged ahead. Today, nearly half of US adults use a mobile or digital wallet to make payments. If you're one of them, you can view how much you've spent on Amazon using Google Pay. Neither Samsung Pay nor Apple Pay allow you to see transactions beyond the most recent.

View your Amazon spending on Google Pay

You can get a rough idea of how much you've spent on Amazon using Google Pay by following these steps:

Open Google Pay on your Android phone. Tap the search magnifying glass. Enter the keyword Shopping. 2 Images Close Tap the Businesses tab after the search results are returned. 2 Images Close Select the Amazon icon. This shows you the past month of spending with Amazon. You can adjust the date ranges and go back month by month to view your totals. It's not ideal, but it is better than nothing.

Use your credit card statements to see how much you've spent on Amazon

If you use your credit card or debit card for all your Amazon shopping, it's easy to view what you've spent by going to your bank's website and downloading your statements. Each bank is different, but they all allow you to view your statements, and usually, you can sort by date range and merchant.

Simply search for Amazon or sort alphabetically and then add up your spending.

Manually add your Amazon orders

When all else fails, you can resort to the most labor-intensive method of adding your Amazon spending item-by-item on Amazon. Have a piece of paper, a pencil, and a calculator nearby. Here's how you can see all your past Amazon orders.

View your Amazon orders on the web

To view your Amazon orders on the web, go to Amazon.com and log in to your account, then follow these steps:

Hover your mouse over Accounts & Lists. Click Your Orders. Sort by date in the drop-down menu. You'll see the total spent on each order at the top of each box. Write each order total on a piece of paper as you scroll down. Add the totals with a calculator.

View your Amazon order history on mobile

You can do the same thing using your mobile device. However, there are more steps to go through, and the experience is not enjoyable. Still, it is possible. Here's how:

Open the Amazon app and tap the person silhouette at the bottom. Tap Your Orders. 2 Images Close Open Filter. Choose a date range and tap Apply. 2 Images Close Select one of your orders. Tap View order details. 2 Images Close You'll see the total for the entire order at the top. Close

This method is the least ideal way to see how much you've spent on Amazon, but it has some unexpected benefits. Seeing the stuff you've bought can be an eye-opener, and you may realize you don't need half of it. This can help you with your shopping decisions in the future. At the very least, it will be a fun trip down memory lane.

It's important to track your Amazon spending

Every household needs a good budget, and a way to take control of your finances is to track your Amazon spending. It's easy to overspend on Amazon because of deal after deal popping up on your feed. You can quickly lose control of your spending after a couple of years of this, so it is important to go back and see how much you've spent on Amazon. Still, Amazon makes this difficult. Removing the option to download your order history was a setback for consumers, but there are ways around this.