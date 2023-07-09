Quick answer: Yes, there are many security cameras available that operate on battery power.

Installing a home security camera lets you maintain vigilance over your property for added peace of mind. They can be great for both indoor and outdoor use, and some even provide real-time monitoring and capture videos in high resolution. It’s a great way to see who’s at your front door and deter unwanted guests. If you want to add a security camera to your smart home setup, chances are you're considering both wired and wire-free options. The wireless route is the simplest way to go, and thankfully, there are plenty of options available.

Are there security cameras that don’t need a plugged-in power supply?

Many security cameras on the market don’t need a wired power supply. Battery-powered security cameras are convenient for setting up a home surveillance system since they don't have to be strategically placed near an outlet, which makes installation easier and less time-consuming than wired cameras. Wireless cameras eliminate the hassle of hiring an electrician, and best of all, they can be installed just about anywhere.

What are the best battery-powered security cameras?

Two of the best battery-powered security cameras you can get are the Arlo Pro 4 and Ring Stick Up Cam, priced at $200 and $100, respectively. Both cameras are weather resistant to withstand heat, rain, and cold throughout the year.

The Arlo Pro 4 captures video in 2K (1440p) HDR clarity and has built-in zoom, motion-tracking, and two-way audio. With its wide 160-degree viewing angle and color night vision, you’ll have the best view of your property at any time of the day. For seamless smart home integration, it works with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, SmartThings, and IFTTT. The battery-powered Ring Stick Up Cam is similar in that it too features motion activation, live-view, and two-way communication. Just about the only differences are that it captures only 1080p video, has a 130-degree viewing angle, and works with just Amazon Alexa.

But these are just two home security camera options that don’t need to be plugged in. When choosing a security camera, it’s a good idea to consider the cost, features, and ecosystem compatibility that best suits you.

How does a battery-powered security camera work?

Wired security cameras transmit video and audio signals through cables, store footage locally or to a DVR or memory card, and connect to the internet via Ethernet or Wi-Fi. Wireless security cameras send A/V signals over the air and connect to your Wi-Fi network via a dedicated app, which is usually available for free — no smart hub required. This makes it possible to access and control your cameras remotely on your device, even when you’re away from home. Footage can also be saved locally or in the cloud. Generally speaking, outdoor wireless security cameras have a range of 300 to 500 feet or more. Inside a house, the range varies between 100 and 165 feet.

Battery-powered wireless security cameras like the Arlo Pro 4 and Ring Stick Up Cam feature swappable, rechargeable batteries, so there aren't any moments when your camera is off. Some run on AA NiMH rechargeable batteries, while others like the Arlo Pro 4 and Ring Stick Up Cam use manufacturer-branded battery packs, which are sold separately. Keep in mind you must use only manufacturer-approved batteries, battery packs, and chargers to ensure safety and warranty support. Be sure to check your camera's manual to see what batteries it supports.

Property owners who want to install home security will appreciate the benefits of battery-powered security cameras. Wire-free surveillance cameras require no outlets or drilling through walls, so setup is easy. And for fast, DIY installation, many wireless cameras may be mounted just about anywhere using a magnetic mount or mounting bracket.

How long does a battery-powered security camera battery last?

Battery life varies across security cameras and depends on everyday usage. Wireless security cameras often include power-saving features, like if they only record when motion is detected. Even so, you won't have to charge the batteries often. Arlo Pro 4 has a rated battery life of 6 months. Although Ring doesn't list the Stick Up Cam's battery life claims, it's expected to be similar to Arlo's. Given the size of these batteries, charging times can be lengthy. It’s always a good idea to have a backup battery, so you can just swap it out for a new one when it’s time to recharge.

Wireless security cameras like the Arlo Pro 4 and Ring Stick Up Cam are powered by a rechargeable battery pack that is easily removable and, therefore, replaceable. For example, the Arlo Pro 4’s battery pack sits inside the camera’s housing, and a button click separates them for easy removal. You can then replace it with a fully charged spare battery or recharge it with the included USB cable or a charging station (sold separately). The Ring Stick Up Cam has a similar push button design which releases the battery cover.

A security camera for just about anywhere

If you don't want to be married to your security system or go through the hassle of having one professionally installed, there are plenty of battery-powered options that could be just what you're looking for. While these cameras do have a bit more flexibility as far as where you can place them, they do have their limits as far as storage. And don't forget, those batteries have to be changed sometimes. Still, it might be a good price to pay if you want to set up a security camera wherever you please.