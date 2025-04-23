Wyze Cam v4 $24 $36 Save $12 The Wyze Cam v4 has a lot to offer at such an affordable price, including 2.5k resolution and full-color night vision and a motion-activated light paired with IP65 water and dust resistance.. $24 at Amazon

You can never have enough cameras around the house when it comes to home security, and this deal on the Wyze Cam v4 offers some savings you can stock up with. The popular home security camera is marked down to just $24, which is 33% off its regular price of $36. This actually makes it cheaper to purchase several Wyze Cam v4s individually rather than by two-pack, so feel free to throw as many in the cart as you need.

Why you should buy the Wyze Cam v4 wireless security camera

A smart home security camera can provide peace of mind in a lot of ways, and the Wyze Cam v4 has the versatility to cover them all. It can, of course, perform as a security camera, either on its own or as part of a larger smart home security system. But it can also serve as a way to keep an eye on your pets while you're at work, as well as a baby monitor for all of the parents out there.

The Wyze Cam v4 comes with 2.5K QHD resolution. This is between Full HD and 4K, and it offers impressive image quality and enough resolution to crop in to get a closer look at things. It also has an amplifier and microphone onboard, allowing you to converse with people in different rooms through the camera.

When it comes to security features, versatility is the name of the game with the Wyze Cam v4. It can be used indoors or outdoors, as it has IP65 weather resistance. It also has Enhanced Color Night Vision, so if you're using it outdoors you can be sure you'll capture everything that's going on around your house at night. It even has a motion-activated spotlight with a voice warning should anything suspicious be going on.

The Wyze Cam v4 comes with a hassle-free setup and connects easily via Bluetooth. It's a pretty good value even at its regular price of $36, which is why we feel right now is a good time to grab a couple while it's at $24 with this deal. That's 33% off and one of the best prices the Wyze Cam v4 has seen.