This article is sponsored by Surfshark. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of Android Police editorial staff.

Free, public Wi-Fi hotspots are incredibly popular and are only growing more so. In North America alone, there are more than 1.4 million free Wi-Fi hotspots, and this number is changing every day. Around the globe, this can be equally, if not more, common, with many tourist locations including free public Wi-Fi to make them more accessible.

The risks of public Wi-Fi

Yet despite its prevalence, public Wi-Fi can actually be extremely risky to use. On the one hand, many of these public hotspots actively gather and store information about you for later use. This can be anything from your name to your address, and even your banking details.

Even worse than this, however, is the threat of hackers. These public networks are often easy targets for hackers due to their more relaxed security, and there are a huge number of different ways that hackers are able to take advantage of people who choose to connect to them.

One of the most common of these are man-in-the-middle attacks, in which hackers will pretend to be a public network to you, and you to the public network. This means that as far as both you and the network are concerned, everything is normal when in reality the hacker is intercepting every piece of information you use such as your personal information, account passwords, and credit card numbers.

On top of this, unsecured connections can be used to distribute software and viruses onto your machine without you knowing, which can be used to damage your device or steal your data. On top of this, it’s easy for hackers to set up fake hotspots in public which will steal information from anyone who joins them.

On top of all of this, these unencrypted networks don’t do anything to actually protect your data, which means that hackers can easily use tools to see the information that you’re sending over a network and even steal session tokens, allowing hackers to act like you without your knowledge.

What can you do to protect yourself?

All in all, using public Wi-Fi hotspots can be a great risk, especially if you’re not careful. But while this may be the case, they’re also extremely convenient. You don’t want to give up the ability to work from just about anywhere or have easy access to tourist information when you travel abroad, but you also don’t want a hacker draining your bank account.

That’s where a VPN comes in. A VPN is a piece of technology that allows you to easily secure and encrypt your connection on the internet in order to protect you against various threats. They’re useful for privacy as well as protection when browsing online.

For example, if you are using a public Wi-Fi hotspot and a hacker attempts to use a man-in-the-middle attack to steal your information, you would not be as susceptible if you were using a VPN. This is because VPNs encrypt your data as you browse the web, meaning that even if the hacker were able to get your information, there would be no way for them to understand it.

This applies to the general lack of security that you’ll find on the many public Wi-Fis that don’t encrypt their data. Where normally hackers would be able to use tools to see the information you send over a network, this wouldn’t be possible with a VPN due to it being encrypted.

On top of this, a VPN will protect you from dangerous websites and files, which can prevent a hacker from uploading malicious files directly to your device like how would be possible normally.

Introducing Surfshark

Surfshark See at Surfshark

There are a lot of different VPNs out there, but when it comes to your privacy and security, one great option to consider is Surfshark. Surfshark not only keeps you safe when connected to public Wi-Fi but also comes with a whole host of useful features to keep your browsing both private and safe no matter where you are.

A cleaner web

Surfshark makes the internet a safer place to browse by automatically preventing malware and phishing attempts whenever you browse. This means that you won’t have to worry about visiting any site regardless of whether it’s at home or on a public hotspot, as Surfshark has your back.

On top of this, Surfshark takes the internet back to the way that it used to be before all of the commercialization. That’s because Surfshark automatically blocks ads, cookie pop-ups, and trackers out of the gate. Not only does this improve your privacy as you browse, but it also leads to a more pleasant experience on the web.

An integrated kill switch

If you’re worried about anybody attacking your VPN directly or anything happening to your connection when you don’t want it to, then Surfshark has you covered there as well. This is because Surfshark is capable of detecting if it has lost connection with your computer unexpectedly, and subsequently disconnecting your device from the internet.

This means that you will always be safe while browsing, making the sudden realization that you have been browsing without being connected to your VPN a worry of the past.

Dynamic MultiHop

For even greater protection than you’d normally get with a regular VPN, Surfshark comes with a dynamic multihop feature. This feature allows you to effectively connect to two different VPNs simultaneously.

This works by sending your data through one of Surfshark’s remote VPN servers and encrypting it, then taking that encrypted data and routing it through a second VPN to be re-encrypted. Typically, this would be through pre-selected servers, but Surfshark allows you to select your servers manually in order to dynamically choose exactly how your data is secured for maximum privacy.

Browse without borders

While Surfshark is a great way to protect your data, it’s also a great way to get access to content that you normally wouldn’t otherwise be able to. Because a VPN routes your data through remote servers, this means that your browsing appears to be coming from the country the server is located in.

In short, this means that you can access region-locked, government-censored, or geo-blocked content no matter where it is that you actually live.

Mask effortlessly with Alternative ID

For even greater security, Surfshark even allows you to use a service it calls Alternative ID. This Alternative ID is a brand-new name and email that you can use online when signing up for just about anything.

Instead of risking your actual identity, Surfshark allows you to effortlessly don a mask when browsing so that there’s even less risk of your information somehow being used against you. This also helps to protect you against spam, online stalking, and data leaks from sites you don’t trust.

Browse anonymously

All of Surfshark’s servers are heavily obfuscated in order to make your browsing traffic appear the same as regular traffic. While this allows you to bypass restrictions as previously mentioned, this also works to circumvent surveillance and ISP snooping, as your browsing traffic will be indistinguishable from regular browsing.

Never worry about your connection again

As you can see, public Wi-Fi hotspots aren’t safe, which is why using a VPN such as Surfshark might be a good idea if you don’t want to risk your privacy or worse. Not only will doing so protect you from potential hackers or other nefarious individuals, but it will also come with a whole range of other benefits, such as no ads and the removal of location restrictions.