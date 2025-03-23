Given the ever-growing concerns about data privacy and security, Samsung has developed various features on its Galaxy phones to safeguard users' data. One example is Secure Folder. This special folder sandboxes your private and important files, including apps, personal photos, and confidential documents, into a secure and separate partition.

Secure Folder has password protection and biometric authentication features, which ensure your sensitive data is only accessible to you and remains protected from accidental exposure and prying eyes. This guide explores tips and tricks to help Samsung Galaxy users make the most out of this wonderful feature.

7 Enable password or PIN reset

Seamlessly regain Secure Folder access when you forget the password or PIN

Close

Losing access to your Secure Folder because of a forgotten PIN or password can be frustrating. You can't access your sensitive documents or files and, by default, there is no direct recovery method. The only option is to reinstall Secure Folder, which results in losing the stored files.

To avoid this situation, enable the password or PIN reset option. If you forget the Secure Folder password, you can unlock it through your Samsung account. To enable the feature, navigate to Secure Folder Settings > Lock type and toggle on the button next to Reset with Samsung account.

Afterward, if you forget the folder's password, open Folder > Forgot PIN/Password > Reset PIN and log in to your Samsung account to set a new password.

The password reset does not affect other applications or data on your Samsung Galaxy device.

6 Hide the Secure Folder app icon

Make the folder less conspicuous

Close

Having Secure Folder on your phone's home screen is like shouting, "Hi, here are some sensitive files!" If a friend or colleague borrows your Samsung Galaxy device to make a call or send a message, curiosity might make them peek at your files.

Samsung allows you to customize the folder's app icon, so it appears less conspicuous or blends seamlessly with other applications. For example, you can rename it to Music and choose an unrelated icon for additional ambiguity. To do this, open Secure Folder, tap the three-dot icon, and choose Customize.

For additional discretion, you can hide the folder. To do this, navigate to the folder's Settings, tap App Secure Folder to Apps screen, toggle it off, and choose Hide. Afterward, the app will not appear on the home screen or app drawer. To access it, navigate to Settings > Security & Privacy > More Security settings and choose Secure Folder.

5 Hide apps within Secure Folder

Make your phone mysterious and sometimes misunderstood

Close

To give you peace of mind about the privacy of your sensitive data, Samsung added a feature that allows you to hide applications within Secure Folder. This is especially important for apps that have your sensitive data, such as private messaging apps, dating apps, health apps, or banking apps.

To do this, access Secure Folder and long press the application you want to hide. It will highlight it, and you can add more apps to hide. Then, choose or tap Hide. The selected apps shift to the Add Apps screen inside the Secure Folder.

4 Back up Secure Folder data

Use the Smart Switch app to back up your files

Source: Samsung

Like any digital data stored on various platforms, the risk of losing the data stored in your Secure Folder is real. This is especially true if your phone is stolen or lost, or if you forget the password and did not enable the password reset feature. To be safe, always back up your Secure Folder. If you lose access to it, you will have a copy of your documents, apps, and files.

Samsung Galaxy users can no longer back up their Secure Folders to Samsung Cloud. The feature was discontinued in 2021, along with other cloud storage services like Gallery Sync. The only option is to manually back up your data to your PC or external storage via Samsung's Smart Switch app.

This application allows you to back up your Secure Folder to external storage devices like a flash drive or SD card. It also allows you to transfer data to and from Galaxy phones. The best part is that all your data is encrypted, and nobody can access it without restoring it to a Samsung Galaxy phone.

3 Download apps directly to your Secure Folder

Get apps via the Google Play Store or Galaxy Store