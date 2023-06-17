After a delay of about a week, Samsung kickstarted the One UI 5 Watch beta program for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 series at the end of the first week of June. Now, just over a week later, Samsung has seeded the second beta firmware for all program members with some much-needed bug fixes. The roughly 188MB update also brings the June 2023 security patch to the Wear OS watches.

The ZWF4 firmware for the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 4 fixes the sluggish performance many users encountered on the first beta after the initial boot. Samsung's release note for the update mentions fixes to reduce battery drain and the addition of automatic workout tracking while riding a bicycle.

Other changes include fixes for Samsung Pay not working and underlying bug fixes and performance optimizations. Alongside the new firmware, the Korean giant has also rolled out updates for the Watch Manager and Samsung Health apps.

If your Galaxy Watch is already running the One UI 5 Watch beta firmware, you can grab the new build through the Galaxy Wearable app. As for the beta program itself, it went live in the US and South Korea in early June. Slots are already full, so you can't join the program and try out One UI 5 Watch before its public release next month. Samsung is unlikely to expand the testing of the skin to other regions.

Based on Wear OS 4, One UI 5 Watch will debut on the Galaxy Watch 6 series in late July. The skin will then reach Samsung's existing watches, packing plenty of improvements and new features like personalized heart rate zones and a sleep coach. Before that, though, expect the Korean giant to roll out more One UI 5 Watch beta builds with bug fixes and other minor improvements.

Thanks: Moshe!